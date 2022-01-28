Fulham vs Blackpool live stream: Championship preview, kick off time and team news

On Saturday, Fulham will visit Blackpool at Craven Cottage in round 29 of the EFL Championship in pursuit of a sixth consecutive victory.

Fulham vs Blackpool Live Stream

Fulham vs Blackpool Preview

Fulham will be hoping for a repeat of their recent victory over Stoke City in the Championship, which they won by a score of 2-3. In their last six games, both teams have scored a total of 30 goals (an average of 5 goals per game), with Fulham scoring 23 of them. Fulham had not lost in their previous two home league games going into this encounter.

On the other hand, Blackpool comes into this game on the back of a 1-0 Championship victory against Millwall in their previous match. Blackpool has scored nine goals in their past six matches.

Lastly, some of the football betting sites predict that Fulham has more chances of winning the match.

When does Fulham vs Blackpool kick-off?

The Fulham vs Blackpool will kick off at 20:00 on 29th January 2022 at Craven Cottage.

Fulham vs Blackpool Team News

Fulham Team News

Fulham will head into the weekend’s game without Ivan Cavaleiro.

Fulham possible starting lineup:

Rodak; Odoi, Adarabioyo, Ream, Bryan; Cairney, Reed; Kebano, Carvalho, Wilson; Mitrovic

Blackpool Team News

Blackpool will be without the services of Chris Maxwell, Sonny Carey, Grant Ward, and Mathew Virtue whereas Reece James has been tested positive for COVID-19.

Blackpool possible starting lineup:

Grimshaw; Sterling, Ekpiteta, Keogh, Lawrence-Gabriel; Bowler, Connolly, Dougall, Hamilton; Madine, Lavery

