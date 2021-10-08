There’s horse racing live streaming galore on a busy day this Friday, 8 October. Watch and bet on horse racing through QuinnBet and their free service. New customers can get a £25 risk free bet when they join.

The core National Hunt season begins at Chepstow this Friday with another jumps meet at Downpatrick in Ireland. On the Flat, meanwhile, it’s the opening day of the Future Champions Festival at Newmarket. The final two-day meeting of the year at York takes place on the Knavesmire as well. Later on, there is All-Weather action on both sides of the Irish sea with cards from Dundalk an Newcastle. Let’s take a look at the best of today’s horse racing live streaming in more detail:

Live Stream Friday’s Horse Racing – What’s On

Right from the start of proceedings at Chepstow, there are quality jumps horses on show. Champion trainer Paul Nicholls always brings a strong team to South Wales, so he can lay markers down for the campaign ahead. In the opening 2m novice hurdle (1:00), Knappers Hill makes his bow over obstacles after progressing in bumpers and winning a Grade 2 last term.

The same stable unleashes Albert Bartlett sixth Threeunderthrufive over fences for the first time in the extended 2m 7f novice chase (1:35). Before a cracking renewal of the Four-Year-Old Limited Handicap Hurdle that looks wide open (3:20), there is the feature Grade 2 Persian War Novices’ Hurdle over an extended 2m 3f (2:45). Luttrell Lad has attracted loads of support for the Philip Hobbs stable, while his other runner Camprond drifted.

A couple of four-year-olds including Nicholls’ Irish Flat import Paso Doble and the Nicky Henderson trained First Street get weight for age from their elders. The SportsLens NAP of the Day, Nina The Terrier, runs later on the Chepstow card in the mares’ novice hurdle (3:55).

Fillies’ Mile the main event of live horse racing streaming

An equally strong Flat card at Newmarket is another big reason to tune into horse racing live streaming today. The opening day of the Future Champions Festival includes five Group races and a Heritage Handicap in the 1m 4f Old Rowley Cup (4:10). Most of the main action takes place before that time with Twilight Jet fancied for the 5f Group 3 Cornwallis Stakes for juvenile sprinters (1:50).

The 7f Group 3 Oh So Sharp Stakes (2:25) sees a number of juvenile fillies in with chances. Perfect News from the William Haggas stable comes up in class out of handicap company. Opposition includes Pearl Glory and Good American. In the Group 2 Challenge Stakes over the same trip (3:00), older horses run with Chindit appealing to expert pundits. This race also looks pretty open.

Inspiral is a warm order for the feature contest, the Group 1 Fillies’ Mile (3:35). Unbeaten in three starts for Cheveley Park Stud, John and Thady Gosden’s charge has serious Classic aspirations next year. Qatar Racing run Mise En Scene seeking her hat-trick here, while Godolphin have Wild Beauty out to reverse previous form with the favourite after a successful transatlantic trip to Canada.

Friday’s Horse Racing Live Streaming Schedule – 8 October

Chepstow – first race 13:00 BST

Newmarket – first race 13:15 BST

Downpatrick – first race 13:45 BST

York – first race 14:05 BST

Dundalk – first race 16:45 BST

Newcastle – first race 16:50 BST

