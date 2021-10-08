This Friday’s NAP of the Day for 8 October, according to SportsLens experts, is Nina The Terrier. She runs for trainer Alan King in the extended 2m 3f mares’ novice hurdle at Chepstow today (3:55). Nina The Terrier is a 15/8 chance in the betting at the time of writing.

This five-year-old Milan mare trained by Alan King won first time out last season and also scored over hurdles before her summer break. Nina The Terrier is also bred to appreciate the step-up in trip. The yard is in good form, so that is why she looks a value Bet of the Day for 8 October. Get the lowdown on Nina The Terrier and why she rates the NAP of the Day at a fabulous 15/8.

Why will Nina The Terrier win?

After scoring on her racecourse debut at Doncaster last November, King pitched her straight in at Listed level. Nina The Terrier outran odds of 10/1 at Huntingdon when fourth. She was beaten less than 13 lengths. Karlie, a further 5 1/2 lengths behind in fifth came out and won over hurdles at Exeter yesterday.

Glimpse Of Gala, home only three-quarters of a length in front of Nina The Terrier in third, has also won her hurdles bow this autumn. The runner-up, Flirtatious Girl, went on to Listed success at Sandown later on last season. Even the ninth and tenth horses home, All Clenched Up and Blue Sans both trained by Fergal O’Brien, have come out and won over hurdles this season. That all advertises the form nicely.

Although then not so good at Kempton on her next start, Nina The Terrier shaped better when a running on fourth at Southwell. She was beaten less than four lengths conceding a penalty there. King sent her over hurdles in May and Nina The Terrier resumed winning ways. She kept on strongly for a three-length victory.

Going up in trip is the right move. King’s stable comes into today on a 21 per cent strike rate with its runners in the last fortnight too. Nina The Terrier looks great value at her current price to follow-up on reappearance. A £25 wager at 15/8 returns £71.88 if she wins. Should Nina The Terrier lose the race, then QuinnBet refund the stake as a free bet.

