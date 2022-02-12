Freiburg vs Mainz 05 live stream

Mainz will be looking to continue their impressive head to head record against Freiburg with a win away from home in the Bundesliga this weekend.

Freiburg vs Mainz 05 Preview

The visitors have been in disappointing form in recent weeks and they have picked up just three wins from their last six league matches. This is a golden opportunity for them to bounce back strongly and it remains to be seen whether they can grind out a positive result on their travels. Mainz have been quite disappointing away from home this season and they are heading into this contest on the back of a five-match winless run away from home. Freiburg on the other hand are unbeaten in four of their last six league matches but they have picked up just two wins in that time. They will have to improve in order to grind out all three points here. Check out the best Freiburg vs Mainz 05 betting offers

When does Freiburg vs Mainz 05 kick-off?

The Bundesliga clash between Freiburg vs Mainz 05 kicks off at 14:30 pm BST, on the 12th of February, at Europa-Park Stadion.

Freiburg vs Mainz 05 Team News

Freiburg team news

The home side have a fully fit squad to choose from.

Freiburg predicted line-up vs Mainz 05: Flekken; Kubler, Lienhart, N Schlotterbeck, Gunter; Jeong, Eggestein, Hofler, Grifo; Holer, Demirovic

Mainz 05 team news

Mainz will be without the services of Jeremiah St. Juste because of an injury.

Mainz 05 predicted line-up vs Freiburg: Zentner; Bell, Hack, Niakhate; Widmer, Barreiro, Stach, Lee, Martin; Burkardt, Onisiwo

