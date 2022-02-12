Freiburg will be looking to close in on the top four with a win over Mainz in the Bundesliga this weekend.

Match Info Date: 12th February 2022

Kick-off: 14:30 pm BST, Europa-Park Stadion.

Freiburg vs Mainz 05 Prediction

The home side have failed to win four of their last six league matches and they will be desperate to bounce back strongly here.

The home fans will be expecting a strong performance from the players and it remains to be seen whether they can step up and get the job done.

Mainz are currently 10th in the league table and they are coming into this game on the back of three wins in their last six league matches.

The visitors are unbeaten in four of their last six meetings against Freiburg and they will fancy their chances of pulling off an upset here.

Freiburg vs Mainz 05 Prediction: Freiburg 2-1 Mainz 05

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change.

Freiburg vs Mainz 05 Betting Tips

The last six meetings between these two sides have produced a total of 16 goals. Bet on over 2.5 goals here.

Mainz have lost their last five away matches in the league. Bet on the home side to pick up all three points here.

The visitors are unbeaten in four of their last six matches against Freiburg. Bet on the visitors to pick up all three points here.

Freiburg vs Mainz 05 betting tip: Get over 2.5 goals

Freiburg vs Mainz 05 Odds

Here are the latest betting odds for Freiburg vs Mainz 05 from BetVictor:

Match-winner:

Freiburg: 23/20 with BetVictor

Draw: 5/2 with BetVictor

Mainz 05: 23/10 with BetVictor

Total Goals:

Over 2.5: 8/7 with BetVictor

Under: 5/6 with BetVictor

