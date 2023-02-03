NFL

Former Panthers Interim Coach Steve Wilks Set To Interview On Monday For Vacant DC Role At 49ers

Kyle Curran
2 min read
After the departure of DeMeco Ryans to the Houston Texans, the San Francisco 49ers are in the market for a new defensive coordinator, and former Carolina Panthers interim head coach Steve Wilks is interviewing for the role Monday. 

The San Francisco defense has been dominant in the league over the past four seasons with Ryans coordinating them, so there’s big boots to fill.

Wilks was most recently interim head coach at the Carolina Panthers after Matt Rhule was fired following an embarrassing loss to the 49ers back in Week 5 of the regular season.

He went 6-6 as interim at the Panthers, and was well in the running to be named as the permanent head coach after he’d turned around their season, however Carolina decided to hire Frank Reich instead.

The 49ers have also requested an interview with Washington Commanders defensive backs coach Chris Harris as the search for a Ryans replacement goes on.

It’s clearly a huge priority for the 49ers to get an effective coach in to take over from Ryans who did such a good job in his role, earning him a head coach role at the Texans.

Kyle Curran

Kyle Curran specialises in football (soccer), darts, combat sports, basketball and American football and has worked with numerous sports and gambling websites including The Sports Daily, Basketball Insiders, Augusta Free Press and Business2Community. He also writes news, betting tips and SEO content. He can regularly be found providing live football (soccer) commentary on Flashscore. Previously read news bulletins on local radio stations up and down the UK, courtesy of DerbyshireMediaCompany. He also formerly covered Premier League and EFL matches as an accredited journalist and editor for Prost International.
