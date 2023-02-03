After the departure of DeMeco Ryans to the Houston Texans, the San Francisco 49ers are in the market for a new defensive coordinator, and former Carolina Panthers interim head coach Steve Wilks is interviewing for the role Monday.

The San Francisco defense has been dominant in the league over the past four seasons with Ryans coordinating them, so there’s big boots to fill.

Former #Panthers interim coach Steve Wilks will interview on Monday for the #49ers DC job vacated by DeMeco Ryans, source said. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 3, 2023

Wilks was most recently interim head coach at the Carolina Panthers after Matt Rhule was fired following an embarrassing loss to the 49ers back in Week 5 of the regular season.

He went 6-6 as interim at the Panthers, and was well in the running to be named as the permanent head coach after he’d turned around their season, however Carolina decided to hire Frank Reich instead.

The 49ers have also requested an interview with Washington Commanders defensive backs coach Chris Harris as the search for a Ryans replacement goes on.

It’s clearly a huge priority for the 49ers to get an effective coach in to take over from Ryans who did such a good job in his role, earning him a head coach role at the Texans.

Content You May Like