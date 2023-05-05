Former NFL Player Greg Hardy Is Apparently Working At Walmart

Then-NFL player Greg Hardy was found guilty of assaulting his girlfriend in 2014, derailing what had been a successful career up to that point. Less than ten years later, the former Panthers and Cowboys defensive end is now an employee of Walmart.

Former NFL Player Greg Hardy Works At Walmart Now

Update: Former NFL Pro-Bowl DE and UFC fighter Greg Hardy, who was found guilty of assaulting his girlfriend in 2014, says he's now working in Walmart. pic.twitter.com/LCAwLi7OKX — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) May 5, 2023

Hardy was one of the most dominant defensive players in football while playing for the Panthers in 2013. His 15 sacks were the third most in the league, and he was named Second-Team All Pro and received his first and only Pro Bowl selection.

The domestic violence allegations came before the start of the 2014 season, and Hardy was somehow allowed to play in one game before he was placed on the commissioner’s exempt list while the court proceedings played out. He didn’t play again that year, and the Panthers opted not to re-sign him the next season.

Under scrutiny, the Dallas Cowboys decided to sign Hardy for what would end up being his final year in the NFL. His production waned, and it was reported that he was a poor influence on the younger players on the team.

The next stop was mixed martial arts. In 13 matches between 2018 and 2022, Hardy finished with a respectable 7-5 record, which he followed up with a 2-0 record in his first two boxing matches that took place late last year.

It is estimated that he had more than $18 million in career earnings from his NFL contracts alone, and likely a good chunk more while in the fighting game. But Greg Hardy is apparently hard up for cash, as it appears he is working at a Walmart.

Greg Hardy went from NFL to UFC to Walmart 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/6rp9R7eWFO — Spinnin Backfist (@SpinninBackfist) May 5, 2023

Hardy posted a video on his Instagram account on Thursday night where he appears to talk about being an employee who is trying to sell Spectrum internet. The clip shows him walking through a Walmart store while complaining about his job and how he is treated by certain people and customers.

There were reactions from current and former NFL players that included laughing emojis as well as encouragement for simply having a job. Hardy says in the video to come visit him at the Walmart in Garland, Texas, but follows that up by saying he is on his way to quit his job.

NFL Betting Guides You May Like