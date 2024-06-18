With the 11th pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, the Chicago Bears selected Justin Fields out of Ohio State. Fields had a chance to be Chicago’s next franchise QB. The Bears felt strongly in Fields and had to trade up in the 2021 draft to get him. They gave the New York Giants an extra first-round pick in 2022.

For three seasons, Justin Fields was the starter for the Bears. However, the young QB was not set up for success and Chicago moved on rather quickly. The Bears had no choice after they played their hands correctly and ended up with the #1 pick in the 2024 draft. Chicago selected QB Calen Williams and Fields was replaced. He was traded to the Bears this offseason and Fields recently had some comments on the culture of the Bears when he was with the team.

Justin Fields had some interesting comments to make about the Chicago Bears



When Justin Fields was drafted by the Bears, he likely didn’t imagine playing for another team just four years into his career. However, that’s the situation Fields has found himself in. The 25-year-old played in 40 games over three seasons with the Bears, making 38 starts. Chicago was 10-28 in the games that Fields started. His best season was a 5-8 record last year but that wasn’t enough for the team to keep him. Caleb Williams is their new franchise QB.

Bears’ GM Ryan Poles wanted to put Justin Fields in a situation he was comfortable with. Eventually, Poles was able to work a deal with the Steelers and they acquired Fields. This offseason, Pittsburgh also added another QB in Russell Wilson. He’s expected to be the starter this season and Fields will be on the bench. Despite that, Fields seems to be ok with his situation and even had some comments on how the Bear’s culture was in his three years with the team. Fields emphasized how Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin is constantly keeping his players ready, Even in the offseason, Not something Fields was used to in Chicago.

Justin Fields always throws a perfect pass on time to his recievers. Caleb Williams cannot do this at all, and has a veteran superstar reciever complaining about him. Justin Fields is lightyears ahead of Caleb Williams.pic.twitter.com/yzH1e25PH8 — 𝓙𝓾𝓼𝓽𝓱𝓲𝓶 𝓕𝓲𝓮𝓵𝓭𝓼 ¹ 🐐 (@TrolledByFields) June 11, 2024



Justin Fields said he’s able to have this perspective now that he’s been in two different situations. The Bears and Steelers are two different franchises when it comes to team success. In the last 14 years, the Bears have made the playoffs three times. On the flip side, the Steelers haven’t had a losing season with Mike Tomlin in 17 years. A record he’s looking to keep in 2024.