NFL

Former Bears QB Justin Fields recently criticized Chicago Bears culture when he was with the team

Author image
Zach Wolpin
Twitter
Sports Editor
3 min read
Justin Fields Steelers pic
Justin Fields Steelers pic

With the 11th pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, the Chicago Bears selected Justin Fields out of Ohio State. Fields had a chance to be Chicago’s next franchise QB. The Bears felt strongly in Fields and had to trade up in the 2021 draft to get him. They gave the New York Giants an extra first-round pick in 2022. 

For three seasons, Justin Fields was the starter for the Bears. However, the young QB was not set up for success and Chicago moved on rather quickly. The Bears had no choice after they played their hands correctly and ended up with the #1 pick in the 2024 draft. Chicago selected QB Calen Williams and Fields was replaced. He was traded to the Bears this offseason and Fields recently had some comments on the culture of the Bears when he was with the team.

Justin Fields had some interesting comments to make about the Chicago Bears


When Justin Fields was drafted by the Bears, he likely didn’t imagine playing for another team just four years into his career. However, that’s the situation Fields has found himself in. The 25-year-old played in 40 games over three seasons with the Bears, making 38 starts. Chicago was 10-28 in the games that Fields started. His best season was a 5-8 record last year but that wasn’t enough for the team to keep him. Caleb Williams is their new franchise QB.

Bears’ GM Ryan Poles wanted to put Justin Fields in a situation he was comfortable with. Eventually, Poles was able to work a deal with the Steelers and they acquired Fields. This offseason, Pittsburgh also added another QB in Russell Wilson. He’s expected to be the starter this season and Fields will be on the bench. Despite that, Fields seems to be ok with his situation and even had some comments on how the Bear’s culture was in his three years with the team. Fields emphasized how Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin is constantly keeping his players ready, Even in the offseason, Not something Fields was used to in Chicago.


Justin Fields said he’s able to have this perspective now that he’s been in two different situations. The Bears and Steelers are two different franchises when it comes to team success. In the last 14 years, the Bears have made the playoffs three times. On the flip side, the Steelers haven’t had a losing season with Mike Tomlin in 17 years. A record he’s looking to keep in 2024.

Author image
Twitter

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin
Author Image

Zach Wolpin

Twitter
Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
Tom Brady FOX pic
NFL

LATEST Tom Brady made his broadcasting debut over the weekend for FOX at the UFL championship game

Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Jun 17 2024
Patrick Queen Steelers pic
NFL
The Steelers were fired up to sign LB Patrick Queen from a divisional rival this offseason
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Jun 14 2024

At 10-7 last season, the Pittsburgh Steelers snuck into the playoffs. Despite a winning record, Pittsburgh’s QB situation was not great. They ended up losing 31-17 to the Bills. Making…

Rome Odunze Bears
NFL
Bears’ WR Rome Odunze is chasing Puka Nacua’s rookie receiving records
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Jun 13 2024

In the 2024 NFL Draft, the Chicago Bears added two legitimate playmakers to their offense. With the first overall pick, it was not a question the Bears were going to…

Aaron Rodgers Jets pic
NFL
Is Aaron Rodgers missing Jets’ mandatory mini-camp being blown out of proportion by the media?
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Jun 12 2024
Christian McCaffrey 49ers pic 1
NFL
49ers’ Christian McCaffrey was chosen to be the cover athlete for Madden 25
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Jun 11 2024
Deshaun Watson Browns pic
NFL
Browns’ Deshaun Watson avoided an injury scare at a celebrity softball game over the weekend
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Jun 10 2024
rsz ca timesbrightspotcdn5
NFL
Darren Waller Earned Over $42 Million In His 8-Year NFL Career
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Jun 09 2024
Arrow to top