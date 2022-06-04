Football Accumulator Betting Tips for Saturday: Back Our 47.45/1 Three-Fold With A Free Bet

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Saturday throws up more games in the Nations League, and we’ve used these games to build accumulator. The accumulator has combined total odds of roughly 47.45/1 on bet365, new users can also benefit from their £50 welcome bonus.

Football Accumulator Tips

Armenia vs Republic of Ireland: Republic of Ireland to Win & BTTS YES @ 15/4 on bet365

Hungary vs England: England to Win and BTTS YES @ 3/1 on bet365

Italy vs Germany: Germany to Win 31/20 on bet365

ROI will be confident they can take three points back to Ireland from Armenia, but it won’t be an easy task for Stephen Kenny’s team.

Despite our faith in Ireland, we think both teams will score in the game with Ireland winning.

Hungary vs England: England to Win and BTTS YES @ 3/1 on bet365

England take on Hungary in their opening Nations League game.

A trip to Hungary is never easy. Their fans are intense, and at some points have crossed the line in recent games, but their presence inspires their nation as was shown in the Euro’s last summer.

England are expected to win, and we believe their quality will shine through in the game.

We expect BTTS and England to win.

Italy vs Germany: Germany to Win 31/20 on bet365

Germany travel to Italy for their opening game of the Nations League campaign.

This game promises to be a big clash between two European giants, but after Italy’s defeat against Argentina midweek, we expect Germany to come out on top in this one.

