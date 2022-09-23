Florida vs. Tennessee – Spread, Lines & Prediction | College Football Week 4

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

The Florida Gators travel to Rocky Top, Tennessee to take on the Vols in Saturday’s big SEC clash. Plenty of eyes will be glued to screens around the south for what is one of only two top-25 matchups on Saturday. We provide a quick look at the spread, lines and offer our prediction for this massive college football clash.

#20 Florida Gators (2-1) @ #11 Tennessee Volunteers (3-0)

Where and when?

Kick-off: Saturday, 9/24/2022 3:30 pm EST.

Saturday, 9/24/2022 3:30 pm EST. Venue: Neyland Stadium, Knoxville, TN.

Neyland Stadium, Knoxville, TN. TV: Live on CBS.

What are the odds?

Team Moneyline Spread Florida

+285 +10.5 Tennessee

-370 -10.5

Total Odds Over 62.5

-110 Under 62.5

-110

*Odds courtesy of Bovada

Battle tested Gators up for the test

Tennessee gets their SEC conference play underway on Saturday when Florida comes into town. The Vols are 10.5-point favorites on the spread after opening the season 3-0 with victories over two cupcakes and Pitt. Florida enter 2-1 after a hard-fought start to the campaign. They beat number seven ranked Utah in week one, before following up with a loss to the 20th ranked Kentucky, then a field goal victory over South Florida.

The Gators are certainly battle tested at this point and will be ready for what is expected to be a shootout with the total points line set at 62.5

How will this game be decided?

The way we see this game being decided is by the Florida run game. If they can get it going then not only can they keep this close, they can turn the Vols over on Saturday. The right hand side of Florida’s offensive line is their strength. Guard, O’Cyrus Torrence will be one shooting up draft boards in the next couple of years if he keeps his current level of play up.

Florida is currently going at 6.7 yards per carry. However, Tennessee has stuffed the run over their opening three games. But in the only competitive game they played, Pitt RB Israel Abanikanda tore them up for 154 yards at 6.2 yards per carry. Florida’s RB Montrell Johnson will be hoping for the same and that should worry them and Vols fans all around the country.

Anthony Richardson, the Gators QB is not scared to take off with the ball, in fact we feel that he is better at it than he is at throwing the thing. If their defensive ends are not sealing the edges, then he will have a big day too.

Vols in average matchup versus Gators D

The Vols do have a dual threat QB of their own in Hendon Hooker. It will be down to him and probably WR Cedric Tillman to put the Florida team away. We don’t think the matchups on this side of the ball are that much of an advantage for Tennessee, so we will be taking them on in week four.

What is the prediction?

There is enough in this matchup for the Gators to exploit and keep this one close. We believe they could even pose so much of a threat that they could sneak a win too. We are picking Florida +10.5 and Florida on the moneyline.

