Bayern Munich will be hoping to extend their lead at the top of the table with a win over Cologne in the Bundesliga on Saturday afternoon.

FC Cologne vs Bayern Munich live stream

FC Cologne vs Bayern Munich Preview

Bayern Munich are coming into this game on the back of a 2-1 defeat against Borussia Monchengladbach and they will be desperate to bounce back strongly here. The away side will be full of motivation after their disappointing performance last time out. Meanwhile, Cologne are coming into this contest on the back of three consecutive wins and they will be hoping to pull off an upset here. They will have seen the league leaders stutter against Gladbach last time out and it remains to be seen whether Cologne can pull off a morale-boosting victory here. Bayern have an exceptional head to head record against Cologne and they will be looking to extend their fine run of form against Saturday’s opposition with a win here. The visitors have picked up five wins in their last six meetings against Cologne.

When does FC Cologne vs Bayern Munich kick-off?

The Bundesliga clash between FC Cologne vs Bayern Munich kicks off at 14:30 pm BST, on the 15th of January, at the RheinEnergieStadion.

FC Cologne vs Bayern Munich Team News

FC Cologne team news

FC Cologne are set to be without goalkeeper Timo Horn who is unwell. Ellyes Skhiri is away on international duty in the African Cup of nations.

FC Cologne predicted line-up vs Bayern Munich: Marvin Schwabe (GK); Jonas Hector, Luca Kilian, Timo Hubers, Benno Schmitz; Salih Ozcan, Dejan Ljubicic; Ondrej Duda, Florian Kainz, Mark Uth; Anthony Modeste

Bayern Munich team news

Bayern Munich will be without Bouna Sarr and Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting due to AFCON. Leon Goretzka and Alphonso Davies are ruled out with injuries.

Bayern Munich predicted line-up vs FC Cologne : Sven Ulreich (GK); Marcel Sabitzer, Niklas Sule, Benjamin Pavard, Joshua Kimmich; Jamal Musiala, Marc Roca; Malik Tillman, Thomas Muller, Serge Gnabry; Robert Lewandowski

