Falcons injury update: Younghoe Koo is being placed on the IR

Kirk Cousins and the Falcons were on the road for MNF in Week 15 to face the Raiders. Atlanta won 15-9 but it was another shaky performance from the veteran QB. Roughly a day after their Week 15 win, the Falcons announced they were benching Cousins for the rest of the season.

Now, rookie QB Michael Penix Jr. will get the opportunity to start the final three games of the 2024 season. That is not the only change happening in Atlanta. On Wednesday, the team announced that kicker Younghoe Koo suffered an injury. The 30-year-old is being placed on the IR and that means his season is over with three games left. Koo had played all 17 games in each of his three previous seasons.

Younghoe Koo is headed to the IR for the Falcons

We have made the following roster moves: – Placed Younghoe Koo on IR

– Signed Riley Patterson

– Released Tanner Brown from PS — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) December 18, 2024



For three seasons collegiately, Younghoe Koo was the kicker at Georgia Southern. After going undrafted, Koo got his start with the Atlanta Falcons in 2017. In seven seasons, Koo has played in 92 games for Atlanta. During his 2020 campaign, Koo led the NFL with 37 field goals. He was named a Pro Bowler that season. From 2021-2023, Koo started all 17 games for the Falcons. Koo has a career field-goal percentage of (.861).

Following the team’s win on MNF in Week 15, Koo went to the coaching staff and said that he hurt himself. It was a right hip issue that had been bothering him since Week 13. Ahead of that game in Week 13 vs. the Chargers, Riley Patterson was elevated from the practice squad. However, Koo was able to play that game but he will be on the IR for the final three games of the 2024 regular season. Riley Patterson will kick for Atlanta in their last three contests. The team is 7-7 and is on the outside looking in to make the postseason.