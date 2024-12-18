NFL

Falcons injury update: Younghoe Koo is being placed on the IR

Author image
Zach Wolpin
Twitter
Sports Editor
2 min read
Younghoe Koo Falcons
Younghoe Koo Falcons

Kirk Cousins and the Falcons were on the road for MNF in Week 15 to face the Raiders. Atlanta won 15-9 but it was another shaky performance from the veteran QB. Roughly a day after their Week 15 win, the Falcons announced they were benching Cousins for the rest of the season. 

Now, rookie QB Michael Penix Jr. will get the opportunity to start the final three games of the 2024 season. That is not the only change happening in Atlanta. On Wednesday, the team announced that kicker Younghoe Koo suffered an injury. The 30-year-old is being placed on the IR and that means his season is over with three games left. Koo had played all 17 games in each of his three previous seasons.

Younghoe Koo is headed to the IR for the Falcons


For three seasons collegiately, Younghoe Koo was the kicker at Georgia Southern. After going undrafted, Koo got his start with the Atlanta Falcons in 2017. In seven seasons, Koo has played in 92 games for Atlanta. During his 2020 campaign, Koo led the NFL with 37 field goals. He was named a Pro Bowler that season. From 2021-2023, Koo started all 17 games for the Falcons. Koo has a career field-goal percentage of (.861).

Following the team’s win on MNF in Week 15, Koo went to the coaching staff and said that he hurt himself. It was a right hip issue that had been bothering him since Week 13. Ahead of that game in Week 13 vs. the Chargers, Riley Patterson was elevated from the practice squad. However, Koo was able to play that game but he will be on the IR for the final three games of the 2024 regular season. Riley Patterson will kick for Atlanta in their last three contests. The team is 7-7 and is on the outside looking in to make the postseason.

Author image
Twitter

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin
Author Image

Zach Wolpin

Twitter
Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
Younghoe Koo Falcons
NFL

LATEST Falcons injury update: Younghoe Koo is being placed on the IR

Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Dec 18 2024
Teddy Bridgewater Lions pic
NFL
Did Teddy Bridgewater hint at a return to the NFL in a recent interview?
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Dec 18 2024

During the 2023 season, QB Teddy Bridgewater signed with the Detroit Lions. He made one appearance for the team and did not attempt any passes. Following the 2023 season, Bridgewater…

Budda Bakers Cardinals pic
NFL
Cardinals: Budda Baker signed a three-year, $54 million extension
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Dec 18 2024

In Week 15, the Arizona Cardinals were at home to face the New England Patriots. The team was on a three-game losing streak and needed a win to stay in…

Mike Vrabel Browns pic
NFL
Is Mike Vrabel the New York Jets’ top head coaching candidate?
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Dec 17 2024
NFL Draft 2025
NFL
2025 Draft: Giants and Raiders eyeing the #1 pick with three games left
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Dec 17 2024
Michael Penix Jr. falcons pic
NFL
Should Michael Penix Jr. replace a struggling Kirk Cousins for the Falcons?
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Dec 17 2024
Justin Jefferson Vikings pic
NFL
NFL playoffs: The Vikings clinched a postseason berth with a 30-12 win on MNF
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Dec 17 2024
Arrow to top