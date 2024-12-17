NFL

Should Michael Penix Jr. replace a struggling Kirk Cousins for the Falcons?

Zach Wolpin
Despite a win on Monday night, the Atlanta Falcons are unhappy with their overall success in the last month. After a 6-3 start to the 2024 season, the Falcons are 1-4 in their last five. That includes a four-game losing streak that was snapped on Monday. Atlanta beat the Raiders 15-9.

In that game, QB Kirk Cousins threw his first TD pass since a win vs. the Cowboys on November 3. It’s been a struggle for the veteran as of late. On top of just one touchdown pass in his last five games, Cousins has thrown nine interceptions in that time. His 16 interceptions leads the NFL with three games to go. Is it time for the Falcons to give rookie QB Michael Penix Jr. a chance?

Did the Falcons make a mistake signing Kirk Cousins to a long-term deal?


Ahead of the 2024 season, the Atlanta Falcons signed Kirk Cousins to a four-year, $180 million deal. Cousins is 36 years old and is coming off an Achilles tear in 2023. The veteran QB hasn’t missed any time this season because of it. However, the Pro Bowler doesn’t look as comfortable in 2024. In 14 games, Cousins has thrown for 18 touchdowns and 16 interceptions. Seventeen of those 18 touchdowns came in the first nine weeks of the season.

In his long-term deal with the Falcons, the team has an opt-out after two seasons. This is a move we could see the Falcons make if Cousins doesn’t improve drastically. Atlanta felt they had a win-now roster in 2024 and that’s why they signed a veteran like Kirk Cousins. Through 14 games, the team is 7-7 and is in danger of missing the postseason. With the 8th pick in the 2024 NFL draft, the Falcons selected QB Michael Penix Jr. out of Washington. The team is invested in Kirk Cousins in the present but he is not their long-term solution at QB. It’s only a matter of time until the Falcons give Penix a chance to start a game. He’s appeared in two games for Atlanta in 2024. The Falcons are at home in Week 16 to face the 2-12 New York Giants.

