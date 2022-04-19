FA Cup final 2022: Roy Keane predicts Liverpool to beat Chelsea

Liverpool are set to take on Chelsea in the final of the FA Cup in May and Manchester United legend Roy Keane has predicted the Reds to win the trophy this season.

Liverpool have already won the English League Cup earlier on in the season by beating the Blues at Wembley and they will be hoping for more of the same this time around.

Meanwhile, Chelsea booked their place in the finals of the competition with a convincing win over Crystal Palace and they will look to avenge their defeat against Liverpool next month.

Roy Keane believes that Liverpool have a better squad and they have the momentum with them as well. Beating the Reds would take some effort and Chelsea and the Blues are not as sharp as Jurgen Klopp’s side right now.

He said to the Mirror: “If any team’s going to beat Liverpool this season it’ll have to be some effort. The feel-good factor, the quality of the players. They look sharp, they look strong, great squad, great manager, they’ll take a lot of stopping… [Chelsea are] not as sharp or as strong as Liverpool.”

There is no doubt that the Blues have an exceptional squad at their disposal and they have a top-class manager at the helm. They certainly have the quality to beat any side on their day and their performances against the likes of Real Madrid in the return leg showed that they are capable of troubling the Reds in the final next month.

The FA Cup is Chelsea’s best chance of winning a trophy this season and they will be desperate to end the season on a high.

Meanwhile, the Reds are chasing an unprecedented quadruple and they will not want to slip up at this stage of the season. This should be a cracking contest between two evenly matched sides and it remains to be seen who comes out on top here.