Countries
×
United KingdomUnited KingdomUnited StatesUnited StatesDeutschlandDeutschlandSouth KoreaSouth KoreaJapanJapanArabicArabicThailandThailandAustraliaAustraliaNew ZealandNew ZealandCanadaCanadaIrelandIrelandMalaysiaMalaysiaRussiaRussiaSpanish USASpanish USANorwayNorwaySwedenSwedenAustriaAustriaSwitzerlandSwitzerlandFranceFranceFinland Finland Ukraine Ukraine PhillipinesPhillipinesSingaporeSingaporeUnited Arab EmiratesUnited Arab EmiratesHong KongHong KongSouth AfricaSouth Africa
Home News fa cup final 2022 roy keane predicts liverpool to beat chelsea

FA Cup final 2022: Roy Keane predicts Liverpool to beat Chelsea

Updated

3 mins ago

on

Liverpool are set to take on Chelsea in the final of the FA Cup in May and Manchester United legend Roy Keane has predicted the Reds to win the trophy this season.

Liverpool have already won the English League Cup earlier on in the season by beating the Blues at Wembley and they will be hoping for more of the same this time around.

Best Football Betting Offers

Betting Sites
Highlights
Register
Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets
T&Cs apply, 18+
Claim Offer

Bet £10 Get £40 In Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus

£/€10 deposit using promo code "10FREE" - Minimum stake £/€10 at odds of 1/2 (1.5) - Free bets credited upon qualifying bet settlement and expire after 7 days - Free bet stakes not included in returns - Casino Bonus must be claimed within 7 days • To withdraw bonus/related wins, wager the bonus amount 40 times within 14 days • Casino Bonus expires after 60 days - Withdrawal restrictions, payment methods, country & full T&Cs apply
Claim Offer

Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bet

New Players Only. Minimum stake $/€/£ 10, minimum odds1.5, stake not returned.1X wagering the winnings from the free bet. Wagering occurs from real balance first. Wagering requirement is calculated on bonus bets only, wagering starts from real funds. Free bet is valid for 7 Days from issue. Max conversion: $/€/£ 200. Excluded Skrill deposits. Withdrawal requests voids all active/pending bonuses. Full Terms Apply
Claim Offer

Bet £10 Get a £30 Free Bet

New Players Only. Minimum stake $/€/£ 10, minimum odds 1.5, stake not returned.1X wagering the winnings from the free bet. Wagering occurs from real balance first. Wagering requirement is calculated on bonus bets only, wagering starts from real funds. Free bet is valid for 7 Days from issue. Max conversion: $/€/£ 200. Excluded Skrill deposits. Withdrawal requests voids all active/pending bonuses . Full Terms Apply
Claim Offer

Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.
Claim Offer

Meanwhile, Chelsea booked their place in the finals of the competition with a convincing win over Crystal Palace and they will look to avenge their defeat against Liverpool next month.

Roy Keane believes that Liverpool have a better squad and they have the momentum with them as well. Beating the Reds would take some effort and Chelsea and the Blues are not as sharp as Jurgen Klopp’s side right now.

He said to the Mirror: “If any team’s going to beat Liverpool this season it’ll have to be some effort. The feel-good factor, the quality of the players. They look sharp, they look strong, great squad, great manager, they’ll take a lot of stopping… [Chelsea are] not as sharp or as strong as Liverpool.”

There is no doubt that the Blues have an exceptional squad at their disposal and they have a top-class manager at the helm. They certainly have the quality to beat any side on their day and their performances against the likes of Real Madrid in the return leg showed that they are capable of troubling the Reds in the final next month.

The FA Cup is Chelsea’s best chance of winning a trophy this season and they will be desperate to end the season on a high.

Meanwhile, the Reds are chasing an unprecedented quadruple and they will not want to slip up at this stage of the season. This should be a cracking contest between two evenly matched sides and it remains to be seen who comes out on top here.

© 2006-2022. All Rights Reserved | Sportslens