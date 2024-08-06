FA Community Shield: 5 Most Successful Teams In History

The FA Community Shield — formerly the Charity Shield — is the curtain-raiser of the top-flight English soccer season. The match is contested between last season’s Premier League champions and FA Cup winners. If a team wins both the FA Cup and the Premier League title, the league championship runner-up takes the second spot.

Last year, Manchester City won the Premier League title whereas Manchester United stood on the top step in the FA Cup, beating City in the final. Before the two teams lock horns for the first competitive match on the English calendar on Saturday, August 10, let’s take a look at the most successful teams in the competition’s history.

Read on to check out the five Premier League clubs that have won the most FA Community Shield titles.

#5 Tottenham Hotspur: 7 Wins

With seven FA Community Shield wins to its name, Tottenham Hotspur is the fifth-most successful team in the competition’s history. The Lilywhites have competed in a total of nine Shields / Charity Cups, losing only twice.

Spurs have not won the Premier League title or the FA Cup since 1992. Their last appearance came in the competition in 1991, which saw them share the trophy with Arsenal after the two London teams played out a goalless draw. Tottenham’s last defeat, meanwhile, came against Liverpool in 1982. The Reds claimed a 1-0 victory in that game.

#4 Everton: 9 Wins

In fourth place, we have one of the proudest clubs in English soccer, Everton. The Merseyside outfit has been quite brilliant in the FA Community Shield, winning nine times in only 11 participations.

Everton’s last Charity Shield win came in 1995. They beat Blackburn Rovers 1-0 at the iconic Wembley Stadium. The Toffees’ last defeat arrived against bitterest rivals Liverpool in 1966. The Reds beat the Blues 1-0 at Goodison Park.

#3 Liverpool: 16 Wins

Nineteen-time English champions Liverpool are the third-most successful side in FA Community Shield history. Of the 24 matches they have played in, the Reds have won 16 and lost eight.

The Mereseysiders emerged victorious in their final FA Community Shield appearance in 2022. Then Jurgen Klopp’s side claimed an emphatic 3-1 victory over Manchester City at Wembley Stadium. Their last defeat came to Arsenal in 2020. The Gunners won on penalties after the game finished 1-1 at the end of 90 minutes.

#2 Arsenal: 17 Wins

Despite not winning the Premier League since the 2003-04 season, Arsenal has managed to outperform all but one team in the FA Community Shield. Over the years, the Gunners have competed in 24 Community Shields, winning 17 and losing seven.

The North London side emerged victorious in the 2023 FA Community Shield, beating Manchester City 4-1 on penalties (1-1 after 90 minutes). The Gunners, meanwhile, suffered their last Shield defeat in 2005 to London rivals Chelsea. The Pensioners bagged a 2-1 victory in the Wembley clash.

#1 Manchester United: 21 Wins

Considerably ahead of the curve, Manchester United is the most successful team in the history of the FA Community Shield. Since the tournament’s inception in 1908, the Red Devils have competed in 30 matches, racking up 21 victories.

Their last victory came against Leicester City in 2016. Man Utd claimed a 2-1 victory over the Foxes at Wembley Stadium. United’s last defeat, meanwhile, was against Chelsea in 2009. The Blues finished 2-2 at the end of 90 minutes, with the Londoners prevailing on penalties, claiming a 4-1 win.