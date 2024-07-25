Soccer

Tottenham Hotspur Transfer News: Fabrizio Romano Gives Verdict On Eberechi Eze Links

Sushan Chakraborty
Eberechi Eze Is A Tottenham Target
Transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano has confirmed Tottenham Hotspur are keeping a close eye on Crystal Palace forward Eberechi Eze. He, however, cautioned Spurs fans about the competition, claiming every top Premier League club were monitoring Eze.

Under the tutelage of manager Oliver Glasner, Crystal Palace secured a 10th-place finish in the 2023-24 Premier League season. Palace attacked as a unit, defended in numbers, and looked solid in the middle of the park, showing they had the potential to vie for a top-six finish. It was undoubtedly a team effort, but it would be unjust if we did not give due credit to the heartbeat of the team, Eze.

The attacking midfielder linked up brilliantly with teammates, attacked spaces with vigor, created goalscoring opportunities for his teammates, and scored some excellent goals. Throughout the 2023-24 Premier League season, Eze played in 27 games, scoring 11 times and providing four assists.

Every big team in the Premier League took note of his performances, including Tottenham Hotspur.

Fabrizio Romano Discusses Tottenaham Hotspurs’ Interest In Eberechi Eze

Discussing Eze’s future at Crystal Palace amid links with Tottenham Hotspur, Romano said (via CaughtOffside):

I’ve been asked by a few fans for an update on Eberechi Eze, who has attracted plenty of links and speculation after his excellent form for Crystal Palace, which also saw him make it into the England squad for Euro 2024. 

The situation is this: all the big clubs in the Premier League have been monitoring Eze, really all of them. But at the moment, Palace have not received any formal proposal, so let’s see if that changes soon.”

He wrapped up by adding:

Man City had Eze on their list already last summer, while Tottenham have been in contact with his agents since February – the interest is absolutely still there but again, no bids yet.

James Maddison performed well for Tottenham Hotspur last season, scoring four times and providing nine assists in 28 appearances. So, Spurs do not necessarily need an upgrade over him in attacking midfield. They, however, could use Eze’s talents up top and task him to link up with Heung-min Son in attack. Lacking support, the South Korean had a difficult time expressing himself in the 2023-24 season.

Sushan Chakraborty

A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017.
