Site News

Ezekiel Elliot Could Be Cap Casualty For The Dallas Cowboys

Author image
Anthony R. Cardenas
3 min read
rsz 19205490
rsz 19205490

The Dallas Cowboys finished in fourth place in the NFC in 2022, posting an impressive record of 12-5. They finished in the season in the top-5 in both offense and defense in terms of points allowed, and forced the most turnovers of any team in the league.

Their quarterback play was up and down, with backup Cooper Rush forced to fill in for an extended period, and Dak Prescott having serious turnover issues. Things got so bad for Prescott, that he was tied (with Davis Mills) for the league lead in interceptions with 15. Not only that, but it was the first time that a quarterback led the league in picks while missing five or more games.

Dallas Cowboys Could Save Money By Releasing Ezekiel Elliot

rsz usa today 198416130

Prescott’s numbers were solid otherwise, and the team didn’t seem to suffer much in the win/loss columns due to the turnovers. But perhaps that was because of their ground attack, which finished 9th in total rushing yards and 2nd in rushing touchdowns. It was undoubtedly led by Tony Pollard and his 1007 yards and 12 total scores, but former star Ezekiel Elliot had a solid scoring season of his own.

It has been a while since we saw the dominant running back that rushed for 1300+ yards three times and was a Pro Bowler and First Team All-Pro. But Elliot was able to rack up 876 yards despite Pollard’s numbers alongside him, and had 12 rushing touchdowns, which had him tied for 5th in the league.

While a dominant running game is something that should rarely be tampered with, the Cowboys might have to make a tough decision on Elliot’s future this off-season.

As it stands today, Dallas sits a few million dollars over the salary cap for 2023. Like many teams, they will restructure contracts and certainly have cap casualties, and Elliot could be a prime candidate. The running back’s cap number is $16.7 million for 2023, or more than 7 percent of the team’s total salary.

But the Cowboys can save some cash by parting ways. Should Elliot be cut or traded after the June 1st designation, his dead cap hit would drop down to $5.8 million, meaning that Dallas would be able to save $10.9 million by getting rid of him.

 

They will have other roster decisions to make as the team tries to improve to be able to get over the hump in the playoffs. They have fallen to the 49ers in the postseason in each of the last two years, but they’ll need to lean on their running game should the two meet again in the playoffs. Will the Dallas Cowboys backfield be as strong without Elliot?

NFL Betting Guides You May Like

 

Author image

Anthony R. Cardenas

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas
Author Image

Anthony R. Cardenas

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas

Popular From Site News

Latest news

View all
ufc285
Site News

LATEST How To Bet On UFC 285 In WY | Wyoming Online Sports Betting Sites

Author image Louis Fargher  •  3h
ufc285
Site News
How To Bet On UFC 285 In VA | Virginia Online Sports Betting Sites
Author image Louis Fargher  •  4h

Read below to discover the best Virginia sports betting sites that will allow you to place some bets on UFC 285 online in Virginia. Including UFC free bets and how to…

ufc285
Site News
How To Bet On UFC 285 In TN | Tennessee Online Sports Betting Sites
Author image Louis Fargher  •  3h

Read below to discover the best Tennessee sports betting sites that will allow you to place some bets on UFC 285 online in Tennessee. Including UFC free bets and how to…

ufc285
Site News
How To Bet On UFC 285 In RI | Rhode Island Online Sports Betting Sites
Author image Louis Fargher  •  3h
ufc285
Site News
How To Bet On UFC 285 In PA | Pennsylvania Online Sports Betting Sites
Author image Louis Fargher  •  4h
ufc285
Site News
How To Bet On UFC 285 In OR | Oregon Online Sports Betting Sites
Author image Louis Fargher  •  3h
ufc285
Site News
How To Bet On UFC 285 In OH | Ohio Online Sports Betting Sites
Author image Louis Fargher  •  4h
Arrow to top