Every Game Remaining On Suns Schedule Is Against A Team With A Better Record

Anthony R. Cardenas
Sports Editor
The Phoenix Suns are in the thick of one of the tightest playoff battles that the NBA currently has to offer. They are one of the teams bunched up in the middle of the Western Conference standings, battling with five teams that are looking to fill three spots in order to avoid the Play-In Tournament ahead of the postseason.

Suns Have Toughest Remaining Schedule By A Long Shot

Things will certainly get interesting down the stretch with games becoming so meaningful, and Phoenix is in for one of the toughest possible stretches that you can imagine.

It is bad enough that a team battling for playoff position has the toughest remaining schedule in the league. It is even worse when you consider that they have the hardest road by quite a long shot. The 10 opponents that remain have an average winning percentage of 64.7% so far this year, which is well above Phoenix’s winning percentage for the season.

Each one of the ten remaining opponents currently has a better record than the 42-30 Phoenix Suns, and all are currently sitting within the top-6 in their respective conferences. Six of the ten will be played on the road, with the first three games coming away from home against the Nuggets, Thunder, and Pelicans.

Every Remaining Opponent Is A Top-6 Team

With their loss to the Spurs on Monday combined with victories by the Kings and Mavericks, the Suns dropped from 6th place in the West all the way down to 8th in a single night. Both the Kings and Mavericks have identical 42–29 records and are each a half-game up on Phoenix. Sacramento and Dallas will face off against one another twice this week, and the results from those games will certainly affect the Suns in the standings.

The upcoming schedule makes Monday night’s loss to San Antonio so much worse. It was to be the final “easy” game on their remaining schedule, and the Spurs presented even less of a threat without the services of the injured Victor Wembanyama. But Jeremy Sochan and Devin Vassell picked up the slack and were able to overcome a 12.5 point underdog spread in order to stun the Suns and win outright.

Anthony R. Cardenas

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic. Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
Mar 26 2024
Mar 26 2024

Mar 26 2024

Mar 26 2024
Mar 26 2024
Mar 26 2024
Mar 26 2024
