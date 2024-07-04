Soccer

EURO 2024 Quarter-Finals: Spain vs Germany – Where To Watch, Preview & Prediction

Author image
Sushan Chakraborty
Sports Editor
3 min read
Spain vs Germany EURO 2024

The two most in-form teams in the competition, Spain and Germany, will go head to head in the first quarter-final of the 2024 European Championship (EURO 2024). Read on to get all the key info about the Battle of the Titans.

EURO 2024 Quarter-Finals: Spain vs Germany – Date, Time, and Where To Watch In US

The battle between the two standouts in EURO 2024 will take place at a packed Stuttgart Arena on Friday evening (July 5). Kick-off is set for 6:00 PM CET / 12:00 PM ET / 9:00 AM PT.

Fans in the United States can watch the game live on Fox Network. Other options include Foxsports.com, ViX, Sling, Fox Sports app, and SiriusXM FC.

Spain Vs Germany: Preview

The Story So Far

Spain are the only team in EURO 2024 with a 100% record. They began their campaign with a stunning 3-0 victory over Luka Modric Croatia. They followed it up with consecutive 1-0 victories over Italy and Albania, winning Group B with nine points.

In the Round of 16, they locked horns with Georgia, who had beaten Portugal 2-0 in their last Group F meeting. Spain conceded an own goal early in the game, but thanks to their fluid attacking gameplay, they inevitably found their way back. Rodri, Nico Williams, Fabian Ruiz, and Dani Olmo chipped in with one goal each to take La Roja to a thumping 4-1 victory.

Germany also won their first two games of EURO 2024, but they failed to match Spain’s 100% record, thanks to a solid display from Switzerland on Matchday 3. Die Mannschaft needed a Niclas Fullkrug equalizer in injury time to salvage a 1-1 draw on the night.

Things went a lot smoother for Julian Nagelsmann’s side in the Round of 16. They were on Denmark’s case from start to finish and walked away with a comfortable 2-0 win.

Head-To-Head

Spain and Germany have a storied rivalry, with the two teams crossing paths 26 times over the years. Germany have a slender lead in head-to-heads, winning nine games compared to Spain’s eight. The remaining nine matches ended all square.

These heavyweights’ last European Championship meeting came in the 2008 final. La Roja came out on top on the night, claiming a 1-0 win to bag their first EURO title.

Spain Vs Germany: Prediction

Ask any soccer aficionado and they will agree that the meeting between Spain and Germany has come way too early in EURO 2024. Both teams have looked sensational on the pitch, producing the stuff of dreams. But unfortunately, only one will feature in the final four.

It is almost impossible to call this one, but since we have to, we are giving Spain the edge. We expect plenty of goals — including an own goal — in Stuttgart, with La Roja winning by a one-goal margin. We predict Luis de la Fuente’s team will claim a 3-2 win in the first quarter-final of EURO 2024.

Author image
Sushan Chakraborty

A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
