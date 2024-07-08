Two heavyweights of European soccer, Spain and France, will lock horns in the first semi-final of the 2024 European Championship (EURO 2024). Read on to get all the key information about the mouth-watering encounter.

EURO 2024 Semi-Finals: Spain vs France – Date, Time & Where To Watch In US

Spain and France will meet in the first EURO 2024 semi-final at the Allianz Arena in Munich on Tuesday night, July 9. The game will kick off at 9 PM CET / 3 PM ET / 12 PM PT. Fans in the United States can watch the Clash of the Titans live on TV on FOX. Streaming options include Foxsports.com and the Fox Sports App.

Spain vs France: Preview

What Happened In The Quarter-Finals

Spain took on hosts Germany in the first EURO 2024 quarter-final on Friday, July 5. La Roja drew first blood through Dani Olmo in the 51st minute but could not see the game through, with Florian Wirtz equalizing for the home team in the 89th minute. The two teams fought tooth and nail in extra time, with La Roja ultimately coming out on top, courtesy of Mikel Merino’s 119th-minute header.

While Spain proceeded to the semi-finals at Germany’s expense, France overcame Portugal to reach the final four. However, unlike the battle between Germany and Spain, France’s triumph could not be decided in 120 minutes. Neither France nor Portugal managed to find a way past one another, playing out a goalless draw over 120 minutes. Les Bleus came out on top on penalties, claiming a 5-3 victory after Joao Felix failed to convert from the spot.

Team News

Spain boss Luis de la Fuente have to deal with three first XI absentees for the semi-final clash with France. Right-back Daniel Carvajal and center-back will sit this one out due to suspension. While the former picked up a second yellow against Germany, the latter is suspended due to an accumulation of yellows. Star midfielder Pedri will also take no part in EURO 2024 after injuring his left knee following a coming together with Germany’s Toni Kroos.

Nacho Fernandez and Jesus Navas should fill in at center-back and right-back for Spain whereas Olmo should serve as Pedri’s replacement in the middle of the park.

France, meanwhile, will welcome Adrien Rabiot back to the squad after the midfielder missed the game against Portugal due to suspension.

Head-to-Head

Spain and France locked horns 36 times over the years. The former have a healthy lead in head-to-head statistics with 16 wins as compared to the latter’s 13. Seven games have ended all square so far.

Spain vs France: Prediction

France have the quality to pose a massive threat to Spain’s 100% record in EURO 2024. However, considering how poor Kylian Mbappe and Co. have been in Germany so far, it will be a surprise if France outscore Spain in the first semi-final. We are backing the three-time European champions to secure a 2-1 victory and move into Sunday’s (July 14) final.