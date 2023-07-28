Ahead of his world welterweight undisputed title clash this weekend against Terence Crawford, we have taken an in depth look into the career of Errol Spence Jr. This includes Spence’s net worth, career earnings, biggest career purse and his endorsement deals. It’s safe to say that ‘The Truth’ is an extremely rich man!

Errol Spence Jr Net Worth

Errol Spence Jr has been a professional boxer since he turn over back in 2012. He has been boxing consistently for over a decade now in the pro ranks, earning more and more money as his career has progressed.

When people talk about boxing, Errol Spence Jr is one of the first names on people’s lips. He is widely regarded as one of the biggest stars in world boxing, as well as being one of the best fighters on the planet pound-for-pound as well.

As of July 2023, it is reported that Errol Spence Jr’s net worth is $8 million (source: essentiallysports.com).

More recently, Spence’s purses for each of his fights has been growing, given the fact he is fighting fellow great fighters, for world title belts in huge events all around the world.

Not only does Spence have a huge $8 million net worth, but he is also a huge celebrity in his hometown of Texas. He is without a doubt one of the most recognisable boxers in the world, as well as being one of the best and most complete fighters inside the ring too.

Various supercars, real estate property as well as expensive jewelry helps boost Errol Spence Jr’s net worth. He is an extremely rich man, as well as having a rich taste. He can afford to though!

This figure of $8 million is likely to grow for the American as his career goes on too. $8m is possibly even an under estimation of Spence’s net worth, given the fact he is one of the new faces of boxing as well as being the unified welterweight champion.

Once again, the net worth of Errol Spence Jr is sure to catapult even higher as his career rolls on. If he wins the undisputed fight this weekend against Terence Crawford, he will become one of the biggest stars in boxing, of that there is no doubt.

Errol Spence Jr Career Earnings

After 28 professional boxing fights, Errol Spence Jr’s biggest fight purse is reported to have been around $10 million. This was reportedly how much Spence earned for his outing against Danny Garcia in their fight in December 2020. The 33-year-old won the fight via unanimous decision, successfully defending his WBC & IBF World Welterweight Titles.

Spence has earned tens of millions of dollars throughout his boxing career so far, with regular fight purses of almost $10 million. For his last fight against Yordenis Ugas, the southpaw reportedly earned somewhere in the region of $5 million for the fight (according to Sporting News).

Spence’s second biggest boxing purse came in his fight against multi-division world champion Mikey Garcia. As Garcia was a huge name at the time and widely regarded as one of the best fighters on the planet, both men were paid lucrative purses. It is reported that ‘The Truth’ earned somewhere in the region of $8 million for his bout with Mikey Garcia.

Other big purses such as $2 million against Shawn Porter, and around $1.2 million against the likes of Carlos Ocampo, Kell Brooks and Lamont Peterson, are some of the biggest and most lucrative purses Errol Spence Jr has received during his boxing career to date.

Of course, he is expected to earn a minimum of $25 million this weekend as he fights for undisputed status against the great Terence Crawford.

The vast majority of Spence’s income does of course come from prize fighting. However, he has various endorsement deals outside of the ring which will help his salary and net worth, but it is punching people in the face for a living that pays ‘The Truth’ the most money. More on Spence’s endorsement deals later on.

This means that all in all, Errol Spence Jr’s career earnings are estimated to be somewhere in the region of $35 million.

‘The Truth’ Boxing Fight Pay (Last 10):

Fight Fight Purse Errol Spence Jr vs Yordenis Ugas $5 million Errol Spence Jr vs Danny Garcia $10 million Errol Spence Jr vs Shawn Porter $2 million Errol Spence Jr vs Mikey Garcia $8 million Errol Spence Jr vs Carlos Ocampo $1.2 million Errol Spence Jr vs Lamont Peterson $1.2 million Errol Spence Jr vs Kell Brook $1.25 million Errol Spence Jr vs Leonard Bundu $250,000 Errol Spence Jr vs Chris Algieri $225,000 Errol Spence Jr vs Alejandro Barrera $145,000

Purse info gather from sportingnews.com

It is fair to say that Errol Spence Jr isn’t short of a dollar or two. His net worth, salary and fight purses will continue to rise as his career develops and he continues to feature in big fights. Should he win this weekend against Terrence Crawford, then his career earnings and net worth are sure to catapult even higher in the aftermath.

Errol Spence Jr Endorsements & Sponsorship

Although the vast majority of Errol Spence Jr’s earnings comes from prize fighting, he also earns millions of dollars outside of the ring too. These vast sponsorship deals from outside of the ring are a big player in boosting Spence’s net worth and salary.

The 1990-born boxing megastar’s biggest endorsement deal as of today is his partnership with sports company Everlast. ‘The Truth’ inked the multi-year deal with Everlast over five years ago now, who sponsor his gloves for the majority of his fights.

Not only is this huge endorsement deal with Everlast a big earner for the Texas resident, but he is also currently endorsed by SmartShop Self Storage.

Formerly, Spence was endorsed by the likes of BodyArmour, Avainne Jewelers, Vapor FI, Dude Wipes and Bee Bald. It is unknown whether Errol Spence Jr still endorses these brands, but he definitely did at some stage in the past as seen on his Twitter.

All in all, Errol Spence Jr’s main sponsorship deals certainly help boost his net worth. Ultimately though it is punching people in the face for a living that pays ‘The Truth’ his biggest purses.

