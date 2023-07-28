Boxing News

Errol Spence Jr Net Worth: Career Earnings, Biggest Fight Purse & Endorsement Deals Of ‘The Truth’

Author image
Paul Kelly
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Sports Editor
6 min read
Errol Spence Jr Boxing 1 1
Errol Spence Jr Boxing 1 1

Ahead of his world welterweight undisputed title clash this weekend against Terence Crawford, we have taken an in depth look into the career of Errol Spence Jr. This includes Spence’s net worth, career earnings, biggest career purse and his endorsement deals. It’s safe to say that ‘The Truth’ is an extremely rich man!

Errol Spence Jr Net Worth

Errol Spence Jr has been a professional boxer since he turn over back in 2012. He has been boxing consistently for over a decade now in the pro ranks, earning more and more money as his career has progressed.

When people talk about boxing, Errol Spence Jr is one of the first names on people’s lips. He is widely regarded as one of the biggest stars in world boxing, as well as being one of the best fighters on the planet pound-for-pound as well.

As of July 2023, it is reported that Errol Spence Jr’s net worth is $8 million (source: essentiallysports.com).

More recently, Spence’s purses for each of his fights has been growing, given the fact he is fighting fellow great fighters, for world title belts in huge events all around the world.

Not only does Spence have a huge $8 million net worth, but he is also a huge celebrity in his hometown of Texas. He is without a doubt one of the most recognisable boxers in the world, as well as being one of the best and most complete fighters inside the ring too.

Various supercars, real estate property as well as expensive jewelry helps boost Errol Spence Jr’s net worth. He is an extremely rich man, as well as having a rich taste. He can afford to though!

This figure of $8 million is likely to grow for the American as his career goes on too. $8m is possibly even an under estimation of Spence’s net worth, given the fact he is one of the new faces of boxing as well as being the unified welterweight champion.

Once again, the net worth of Errol Spence Jr is sure to catapult even higher as his career rolls on. If he wins the undisputed fight this weekend against Terence Crawford, he will become one of the biggest stars in boxing, of that there is no doubt.

Errol Spence Jr Boxing 3 1

RELATED: Errol Spence Jr Boxing Record: ‘The Truth’ Has 22 KO’s In 28 Wins & 7 World Title Fight Victories

Errol Spence Jr Career Earnings

After 28 professional boxing fights, Errol Spence Jr’s biggest fight purse is reported to have been around $10 million. This was reportedly how much Spence earned for his outing against Danny Garcia in their fight in December 2020. The 33-year-old won the fight via unanimous decision, successfully defending his WBC & IBF World Welterweight Titles.

Spence has earned tens of millions of dollars throughout his boxing career so far, with regular fight purses of almost $10 million. For his last fight against Yordenis Ugas, the southpaw reportedly earned somewhere in the region of $5 million for the fight (according to Sporting News).

Spence’s second biggest boxing purse came in his fight against multi-division world champion Mikey Garcia. As Garcia was a huge name at the time and widely regarded as one of the best fighters on the planet, both men were paid lucrative purses. It is reported that ‘The Truth’ earned somewhere in the region of $8 million for his bout with Mikey Garcia.

Other big purses such as $2 million against Shawn Porter, and around $1.2 million against the likes of Carlos Ocampo, Kell Brooks and Lamont Peterson, are some of the biggest and most lucrative purses Errol Spence Jr has received during his boxing career to date.

Of course, he is expected to earn a minimum of $25 million this weekend as he fights for undisputed status against the great Terence Crawford.

The vast majority of Spence’s income does of course come from prize fighting. However, he has various endorsement deals outside of the ring which will help his salary and net worth, but it is punching people in the face for a living that pays ‘The Truth’ the most money. More on Spence’s endorsement deals later on.

This means that all in all, Errol Spence Jr’s career earnings are estimated to be somewhere in the region of $35 million.

‘The Truth’ Boxing Fight Pay (Last 10):

Fight Fight Purse
Errol Spence Jr vs Yordenis Ugas $5 million
Errol Spence Jr vs Danny Garcia $10 million
Errol Spence Jr vs Shawn Porter $2 million
Errol Spence Jr vs Mikey Garcia $8 million
Errol Spence Jr vs Carlos Ocampo $1.2 million
Errol Spence Jr vs Lamont Peterson $1.2 million
Errol Spence Jr vs Kell Brook $1.25 million
Errol Spence Jr vs Leonard Bundu $250,000
Errol Spence Jr vs Chris Algieri $225,000
Errol Spence Jr vs Alejandro Barrera $145,000

Purse info gather from sportingnews.com

It is fair to say that Errol Spence Jr isn’t short of a dollar or two. His net worth, salary and fight purses will continue to rise as his career develops and he continues to feature in big fights. Should he win this weekend against Terrence Crawford, then his career earnings and net worth are sure to catapult even higher in the aftermath.

RELATED: Who Is Errol Spence Jr’s Girlfriend? All You Need To Know About ‘The Truth’s’ Love Life

Errol Spence Jr Endorsements & Sponsorship

Although the vast majority of Errol Spence Jr’s earnings comes from prize fighting, he also earns millions of dollars outside of the ring too. These vast sponsorship deals from outside of the ring are a big player in boosting Spence’s net worth and salary.

The 1990-born boxing megastar’s biggest endorsement deal as of today is his partnership with sports company Everlast. ‘The Truth’ inked the multi-year deal with Everlast over five years ago now, who sponsor his gloves for the majority of his fights.

Not only is this huge endorsement deal with Everlast a big earner for the Texas resident, but he is also currently endorsed by SmartShop Self Storage.

Formerly, Spence was endorsed by the likes of BodyArmour, Avainne Jewelers, Vapor FI, Dude Wipes and Bee Bald. It is unknown whether Errol Spence Jr still endorses these brands, but he definitely did at some stage in the past as seen on his Twitter.

All in all, Errol Spence Jr’s main sponsorship deals certainly help boost his net worth. Ultimately though it is punching people in the face for a living that pays ‘The Truth’ his biggest purses.

Be sure to claim the various sports betting apps and boxing free bets available on the SportsLens site ahead of Spence’s next fight.

Other Content You May Like

Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram

Paul Kelly Sports Editor

Paul Kelly is confident at writing features, in-depth stories and betting predictions on a regular basis for SportsLens. During his time as a sports writer, Paul has gained vital skills, knowledge and expertise in a variety of different sports. Following his graduation from Liverpool John Moores University in 2020, where he attained a First Class Honours Degree in Sports Journalism, Paul has had the opportunity to attend live sporting events on a regular basis. He has covered a whole host of sports for BBC Sport, as well as being a consistent and regular contributor at ESBR Boxing for several years. Paul is knowledgeable on a whole host of sports, but specifically specialises in boxing, MMA, golf, horse racing, soccer and darts. Being a budding sports fanatic, he is happy to try his hand at anything. He relishes new challenges writing about topics he may not be as familiar with, helping him learn in the process. During his time studying at university, Paul had the opportunity to gain some vital work experience at both Everton Football Club and BBC Radio 1. This has helped Paul master his knowledge of sports writing, as well as learning new skills with competence.
View All Posts By Paul Kelly
Author Image

Paul Kelly Sports Editor

Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Paul Kelly is confident at writing features, in-depth stories and betting predictions on a regular basis for SportsLens. During his time as a sports writer, Paul has gained vital skills, knowledge and expertise in a variety of different sports. Following his graduation from Liverpool John Moores University in 2020, where he attained a First Class Honours Degree in Sports Journalism, Paul has had the opportunity to attend live sporting events on a regular basis. He has covered a whole host of sports for BBC Sport, as well as being a consistent and regular contributor at ESBR Boxing for several years. Paul is knowledgeable on a whole host of sports, but specifically specialises in boxing, MMA, golf, horse racing, soccer and darts. Being a budding sports fanatic, he is happy to try his hand at anything. He relishes new challenges writing about topics he may not be as familiar with, helping him learn in the process. During his time studying at university, Paul had the opportunity to gain some vital work experience at both Everton Football Club and BBC Radio 1. This has helped Paul master his knowledge of sports writing, as well as learning new skills with competence.
View All Posts By Paul Kelly

Popular From Boxing News

Latest news

View all
Terrence Crawford vs Errol Spence Jr
Boxing News

LATEST How To Bet On Errol Spence vs Terence Crawford In Oregon

Author image Lee Astley  •  Jul 27 2023
Terrence Crawford vs Errol Spence Jr
Boxing News
How To Bet On Errol Spence vs Terence Crawford In Pennsylvania
Author image Lee Astley  •  Jul 27 2023

The big fight is almost upon us and if you want to get in on the Spence v Crawford sports betting action in Pennsylvania then we have found the best…

Terrence Crawford vs Errol Spence Jr
Boxing News
How To Bet On Errol Spence vs Terence Crawford In Ohio
Author image Lee Astley  •  Jul 27 2023

The big fight is almost upon us and if you want to get in on the Spence v Crawford sports betting action in Ohio then we have found the best…

Terrence Crawford vs Errol Spence Jr
Boxing News
How To Bet On Errol Spence vs Terence Crawford In New York
Author image Lee Astley  •  Jul 27 2023
Terrence Crawford vs Errol Spence Jr
Boxing News
How To Bet On Errol Spence vs Terence Crawford In Rhode Island
Author image Lee Astley  •  Jul 27 2023
Terrence Crawford vs Errol Spence Jr
Boxing News
How To Bet On Errol Spence vs Terence Crawford In New Jersey
Author image Lee Astley  •  Jul 27 2023
Terrence Crawford vs Errol Spence Jr
Boxing News
How To Bet On Errol Spence vs Terence Crawford In Tennessee
Author image Lee Astley  •  Jul 27 2023
Arrow to top