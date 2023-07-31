After losing for the first time as a professional boxer in his undisputed fight last time out against Terence Crawford, here at SportsLens we have decided to take a deep dive into Spence’s career thusfar. Read on to find out more about his boxing record, resumé, record in world title fights and how many knockout victories ‘The Truth’ has.

Errol Spence Jr Boxing Record

Errol Spence Jr suffered the first defeat of his career this past weekend in his undisputed world welterweight title fight with Terence ‘Bud’ Crawford. Spence was knocked out in the nineth round, and was comprehensively outclassed by Crawford in this welterweight-super fight.

Before that, ‘The Truth’ was last seen in action over a year ago. Spence fought Yordenis Ugas in a unification bout back in April 2022, putting his IBF & WBC world titles on the line with Ugas’ WBA-Super World Welterweight Title. Spence went on to win the fight via knockout in the 10th round, adding another world title belt to his collection.

Prior to that fight, Spence was last seen in December 2020. This huge delay between his last fight against Ugas and the fight before that against Danny Garcia was due to the 33-year-old sustaining horrific injuries due to a car accident. Spence beat Garcia via unanimous decision to retain his WBC & IBF world titles.

The Texas man became the unified world welterweight champion after beating Shawn Porter in September 2019. It was an incredibly close fight, with ‘The Truth’ getting the nod on the judges’ scorecards via split decision.

Overall, Spence boasts an impressive boxing record of 28 wins to just one defeat. Of these 28 wins, Spence has won all but six bouts via knockout. Quite an emphatic knockout ratio from the former unified world welterweight champion.

The only men to go the distance with Spence since stepping up to world level are Shawn Porter, Danny Garcia and Mikey Garcia. This is why Spence is always odds on to win via knockout with the best offshore gambling sites.

Errol Spence Jr fought in his first world title fight against Britain’s Kell Brook back in May 2017. The American silenced the pro-Brook crowd, defeating the Sheffield man via knockout in the 11th round of the fight. Since that fight, Spence has fought in seven consecutive world title fights, including unification bouts of course.

‘The Truth’ has fought in eight world title fights throughout his professional boxing career, winning all but one of them. Spence is of course no longer undefeated having been stopped by Terence Crawford in their undisputed fight on July 29 at the T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, Nevada.

After winning his maiden world title in 2017, Spence made a successful first defense of his IBF strap the following year against Lamont Peterson. Just five months later, he added another successful defense to his resumé by knocking Carlos Ocampo out inside one round of their world title fight.

Then came the Mikey Garcia fight in March 2019, which Spence won extremely wide on points. That was Spence’s last fight for just one world title, with his four fights since all being for multiple world title belts at 147-pounds.

Spence fell short in his las bout as he aimed to move to 29-0 and become the undisputed welterweight champion of the world. He gave it his best shot, but was ultimately outclassed by Crawford before getting stopped in the nineth round of their 147-pound contest for all the marbles at welterweight.

Despite losing his last fight, Errol Spence Jr has still had a quite magnificent career since turning professional back in 2012. It looks inevitable that ‘The Truth’ will move up in weight to either super-welterweight (154-pounds) or perhaps even middleweight (160-pounds).

Whatever Spence’s next move is, boxing fans are excited to see ‘The Truth’ back in action in the not so distant future. Spence is more than capable of becoming a two-weight world champion, of that there is no doubt.

Be sure to claim the various sports betting apps and boxing free bets available on the SportsLens site ahead of Spence’s next fight.

Other Content You May Like