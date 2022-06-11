England vs Italy Bet Builder Tips: Back Our 12/1 Nations League Bet

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

European Championship winners Italy will travel to Wolverhampton and face England in a rematch of last year’s Euros final at Wembley, as Gareth Southgate’s Lions aim for their first Nations League victory of the campaign.

England vs Italy Bet Builder Tips

Raheem Sterling to Score Anytime @ 2/1 on bet365

Manchester City winger Raheem Sterling is our pick to find the back of the net against Italy, as the 27-year-old will look to bounce back from a sub-par performance in Tuesday’s 1-1 draw with Germany.

Sterling has been one of England’s most consistent performers over the course of his international career, with his last strike for his country coming against the Ivory Coast in a friendly back in March.

At 2/1, you will rarely find the four-time Premier League winner at a better price to bag a goal at Molineux.

Harry Maguire to be Booked @ 5/2 on bet365

Manchester United skipper Harry Maguire is no stranger to making his way into the referee’s book, and we’re tipping the 29-year-old to be shown a card on Saturday evening.

Maguire was booked in England’s opening Nations League fixture against Hungary last week, when Dominik Szoboszlai’s spot-kick sealed a historic 1-0 win for the team ranked 40th in the FIFA World Rankings.

The centre-half is one of the favourites to be shown a card for good reason, and has received more bookings than any other player in his position across the Premier League since his move to Old Trafford in 2019.

England to Win @ 4/5 on bet365

To round off our bet builder for England vs Italy, we’re tipping the Lions to somewhat avenge the Euro 2020 final defeat and pick up their first three points of the Nations League campaign.

There is a possibility that Roberto Mancini could field a rotated starting XI, with a trip to Germany booked for Tuesday in Italy’s final fixture until September.

England are currently sitting rock bottom of League A, Group 3 and are three points off the pace set by Italy at the top – so a victory would put them straight back into the mix.

With all things considered, including a spirited Molineux crowd, we’re backing the hosts to pick up their first win of the campaign on Saturday evening.

England vs Italy Bet Builder – 12/1 @ bet365

