Emily Upjohn To Miss 2022 Irish Oaks | Magical Lagoon New Favourite

The 2022 Irish Oaks betting market was shaken up on Friday with the news that hot favourite – Emily Upjohn – WON’T be heading to the Curragh after suffering travel issues. With her absence the Jessie Harrington-trained Magical Lagoon has been installed as the new Irish Oaks market leader. See the updated Irish Oaks betting below.



Emily Upjohn Won’t Run In 2022 Irish Oaks After Travel Problems

Emily Upjohn had been all the rage ahead of Saturday’s 2022 Irish Oaks at the Curragh as trainer John Gosden and jockey Frankie Dettori were eyeing up their third success in the race since 2017.

However, the Epsom Oaks runner-up will now MISS THE RACE after suffering some travel issues on Friday at Stansted airport, with her intended plane unable to take off.

Emily Upjohn had been as low as 2/5 in the betting to land the Irish Classic on Sunday but Gosden spilled the news on Friday lunchtime that her plane has sustained a bird strike earlier that day and due to logistical problems was unable to take off again.

The ‘good news’ for Emily Upjohn fans though is that there is talk of her being rerouted to Ascot next Saturday for the King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Qipco Stakes – where she’s @ 5/2 with BoylesSports and is set to take on the Irish Derby winner Westover @ 6/4 with BoyleSports

IRISH OAKS 2022 – Tips and Key Trends To Help You Find The Winner



Magical Lagoon The New Irish Oaks Favourite

As a result, the Irish Oaks betting market was shaken up badly after the Emily Upjohn news, which saw the Jessie Harrington-trained MAGICAL LAGOON @ 5/4 with BoyleSports installed as the new market leader for the 3:45 Curragh race on Saturday.

This 3 year-old was last seen winning the G2 Ribblesdale Stakes at Royal Ascot in June on only her fifth career run. That was her first try over this 1m4f trip too, but she stayed on well that day to see off Sea Silk Road, with another runner on Saturday – History – back in third. On that form she’s the clear one to beat.

Add in that she’s also a proven course winner here at the Curragh, after winning over a mile at the track last August, then the track is fine too. Regular rider Shane Foley rides again too and, in what looks a weak Group One race now, she’s been given a top chance to get a win at the highest level and also provide her trainer – Jessie Harrington – with her first success in this top Irish race.

What Time Is The 2022 Irish Oaks?



🕙Time: 3:45pm (UK time)

📅Date: Saturday 16th July 2022

🏇Racecourse: Curragh Races

💰 Winner: €285,000

📺 TV: RacingTV/ITV

DID YOU KNOW? 14 of the last 19 Irish Oaks winners returned 9/2 or shorter in the betting.

Irish Oaks 2022 Latest Betting, Runners and Probability Of Winning

Irish Oaks Horse Latest Odds Win Probability Bookmaker MAGICAL LAGOON 5/4 44% HISTORY 6/1 14% EMILY DICKINSON 6/1 14% CAIRDE GO DEO 11/2 15% TOY 13/2 13% FENNELA 14/1 7% SHOW OF STARS 16/1 6%

All odds correct as of 14:48 BST on Fri, 15 July and subject to change

Irish Oaks Recent Winners

2021 – SNOWFALL (2/7 fav)

2020 – EVEN SO (10/1)

2019 – STAR CATCHER (7/2)

2018 – SEA OF CLASS (11/4)

2017 – ENABLE (2/5 fav)

2016 – SEVENTH HEAVEN (14/1)

2015 – COVERT LOVE (7/1)

2014 – BRACELET (10/1)

2013 – CHICQUITA (9/2)

2012 – GREAT HEAVENS (5/4 fav)

Watch Snowfall Winning The 2021 Irish Oaks

2022 Curragh Race Times and Schedule | Sat 16th July

1:30 – Juddmonte Farms Expert Eye Irish EBF (C & G) Maiden (2yo) 7f RTV

2:03 – Jebel Ali Racecourse And Stables Anglesey Stakes (Group 3) (2yo) 6½f RTE1

2:35 – Paddy Power Scurry Handicap (Premier Handicap) (3yo+) 6½f RTE1

3:10 – Barberstown Castle Sapphire Stakes (Group 2) (3yo+) 5f RTE1

3:45 – Juddmonte Irish Oaks (Group 1) (Fillies) (3yo) 1m4f ITV

4:20 – Kildare Village Ladies Derby Handicap (4yo+) 1m4f RTE1

4:50 – DMG Media Nursery Handicap (2yo) 6f RTV

5:25 – TaxAssist Accountants Kildare-South Irish EBF Fillies Maiden (3yo+) 1m RTV

