Countries
×
United KingdomUnited KingdomUnited StatesUnited StatesDeutschlandDeutschlandSouth KoreaSouth KoreaJapanJapanArabicArabicThailandThailandAustraliaAustraliaNew ZealandNew ZealandCanadaCanadaIrelandIrelandMalaysiaMalaysiaRussiaRussiaSpanish USASpanish USANorwayNorwaySwedenSwedenAustriaAustriaSwitzerlandSwitzerlandFranceFranceFinland Finland Ukraine Ukraine PhillipinesPhillipinesSingaporeSingaporeUnited Arab EmiratesUnited Arab EmiratesHong KongHong KongSouth AfricaSouth AfricaIndiaIndia
The query length is limited to 70 characters
The query length is limited to 70 characters
Home News emily upjohn to miss 2022 irish oaks magical lagoon new favourite

Emily Upjohn To Miss 2022 Irish Oaks | Magical Lagoon New Favourite

Updated

17 mins ago

on

Disclosure
We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.
emily upjohn

The 2022 Irish Oaks betting market was shaken up on Friday with the news that hot favourite – Emily Upjohn – WON’T be heading to the Curragh after suffering travel issues. With her absence the Jessie Harrington-trained Magical Lagoon has been installed as the new Irish Oaks market leader. See the updated Irish Oaks betting below.

Best Horse Racing Betting Offers & Free Bets

Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus
T&Cs apply, 18+ 		Claim Offer
Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets
T&Cs apply, 18+ 		Claim Offer

Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets

T&Cs apply, 18+ 		Claim Offer

Bet £30 Get A £30 Free Bet

T&Cs apply, 18+ 		Claim Offer

Bet £10 Get £60 in Bonuses

T&Cs apply, 18+ 		Claim Offer

Already claimed these betting offers? You can check out the best horse racing betting sites and add more top bookmakers to your portfolio.

Emily Upjohn Won’t Run In 2022 Irish Oaks After Travel Problems

Emily Upjohn had been all the rage ahead of Saturday’s 2022 Irish Oaks at the Curragh as trainer John Gosden and jockey Frankie Dettori were eyeing up their third success in the race since 2017.

emily Upjohn

However, the Epsom Oaks runner-up will now MISS THE RACE after suffering some travel issues on Friday at Stansted airport, with her intended plane unable to take off.

Emily Upjohn had been as low as 2/5 in the betting to land the Irish Classic on Sunday but Gosden spilled the news on Friday lunchtime that her plane has sustained a bird strike earlier that day and due to logistical problems was unable to take off again.

The ‘good news’ for Emily Upjohn fans though is that there is talk of her being rerouted to Ascot next Saturday for the King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Qipco Stakes – where she’s @ 5/2 with BoylesSports and is set to take on the Irish Derby winner Westover @ 6/4 with BoyleSports

IRISH OAKS 2022 – Tips and Key Trends To Help You Find The Winner

Magical Lagoon The New Irish Oaks Favourite

As a result, the Irish Oaks betting market was shaken up badly after the Emily Upjohn news, which saw the Jessie Harrington-trained MAGICAL LAGOON @ 5/4 with BoyleSports installed as the new market leader for the 3:45 Curragh race on Saturday.

magical lagoon

This 3 year-old was last seen winning the G2 Ribblesdale Stakes at Royal Ascot in June on only her fifth career run. That was her first try over this 1m4f trip too, but she stayed on well that day to see off Sea Silk Road, with another runner on Saturday – History – back in third. On that form she’s the clear one to beat.

Add in that she’s also a proven course winner here at the Curragh, after winning over a mile at the track last August, then the track is fine too. Regular rider Shane Foley rides again too and, in what looks a weak Group One race now, she’s been given a top chance to get a win at the highest level and also provide her trainer – Jessie Harrington – with her first success in this top Irish race.

What Time Is The 2022 Irish Oaks?

🕙Time: 3:45pm (UK time)
📅Date: Saturday 16th July 2022
🏇Racecourse: Curragh Races
💰 Winner: €285,000
📺 TV: RacingTV/ITV

DID YOU KNOW? 14 of the last 19 Irish Oaks winners returned 9/2 or shorter in the betting.

logo boylesports**BOYLESPORTS Horse Racing Special Offers** – Money back as a FREE BET if 2nd to the SP Fav in all UK/Ire races. Extra Place Races every day and BEST ODDS GUARANTEED prices. (Ts&C’s apply) JOIN BoyleSports TODAY

Irish Oaks 2022 Latest Betting, Runners and Probability Of Winning

Irish Oaks Horse Latest Odds Win Probability Bookmaker
MAGICAL LAGOON 5/4 44% logo boylesports
HISTORY 6/1 14% logo boylesports
EMILY DICKINSON 6/1 14% logo boylesports
CAIRDE GO DEO 11/2 15% logo boylesports
TOY 13/2 13% logo boylesports
FENNELA 14/1 7% logo boylesports
SHOW OF STARS 16/1 6% logo boylesports

All odds correct as of 14:48 BST on Fri, 15 July and subject to change

Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets

Claim Offer
Learn More
New UK customers (Excluding NI) only. Mobile exclusive. Min stake £10. Min odds Evs. Free bet applied on 1st settlement of any qualifying bet. 30 days to qualify. Free bets expire in 7 days. Cashed out/Free Bets won’t apply. Payment method restrictions. 1 Free Bet offer per customer, household & IP Address only. 18+. T&Cs apply

Irish Oaks Recent Winners

  • 2021 – SNOWFALL (2/7 fav)
  • 2020 – EVEN SO (10/1)
  • 2019 – STAR CATCHER (7/2)
  • 2018 – SEA OF CLASS (11/4)
  • 2017 – ENABLE (2/5 fav)
  • 2016 – SEVENTH HEAVEN (14/1)
  • 2015 – COVERT LOVE (7/1)
  • 2014 – BRACELET (10/1)
  • 2013 – CHICQUITA (9/2)
  • 2012 – GREAT HEAVENS (5/4 fav)

Watch Snowfall Winning The 2021 Irish Oaks

2022 Curragh Race Times and Schedule | Sat 16th July

  • 1:30 – Juddmonte Farms Expert Eye Irish EBF (C & G) Maiden (2yo) 7f RTV
  • 2:03 – Jebel Ali Racecourse And Stables Anglesey Stakes (Group 3) (2yo) 6½f RTE1
  • 2:35 – Paddy Power Scurry Handicap (Premier Handicap) (3yo+) 6½f RTE1
  • 3:10 – Barberstown Castle Sapphire Stakes (Group 2) (3yo+) 5f RTE1
  • 3:45 – Juddmonte Irish Oaks (Group 1) (Fillies) (3yo) 1m4f ITV
  • 4:20 – Kildare Village Ladies Derby Handicap (4yo+) 1m4f RTE1
  • 4:50 – DMG Media Nursery Handicap (2yo) 6f RTV
  • 5:25 – TaxAssist Accountants Kildare-South Irish EBF Fillies Maiden (3yo+) 1m RTV

Already Have Accounts With Our Featured Bookies? Here Are 10 Up-and-Coming Bookmakers With Cracking Free Bets

See below our select list of some of the newer bookies on the block – but totally trusted bookmakers, that will also have prices ahead of today’s horse racing – best of all they ALL also have ‘must-see’ free bet sign-up offers to take advantage of.

Best New Horse Racing Betting Sites

Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets

New UK customers (Excluding NI) only. Mobile exclusive. Min stake £10. Min odds Evs. Free bet applied on 1st settlement of any qualifying bet. 30 days to qualify. Free bets expire in 7 days. Cashed out/Free Bets won’t apply. Payment method restrictions. 1 Free Bet offer per customer, household & IP Address only. 18+. T&Cs apply 		Claim Offer
Bet £10 Get £50 In Free Bets
Full T&Cs Apply. New customers only between 13/06/22 - 19/06/22. Stake min. £10 at odds of 1.5 or greater within 7 days. Max 3 x £10 and 4 x £5 Free Bets credited on qualifying bet settlement on selected events. 1x claim per customer. Void, cashed out, partially cashed out bets do not qualify. Free bets are non-withdrawable & not returned with winnings. 3 day expiry. 		Claim Offer

Bet £10 Get £10 Free Bet

This offer is for new customers only and is available once per household. Max. FreeBet amount: £10 Minimum Deposit and wagering on sport to activate the Free Bet is: £10 Void/cancelled or cashed out bets do not count towards wagering to activate the free bet. Offer valid only to customers making a first deposit of £10 or more. 		Claim Offer

Bet £30 Get A £30 Free Bet

Register a new account with Fitzdares and place your first bet at odds of Evens (2.0) or greater and get a matched Free Bet, up to £30. This offer applies to accounts who have joined from 08/02/22 only. This offer is only valid for new UK and Irish customers referred by selected affiliate marketing partners and triggered through the unique tracking URL in this page. 		Claim Offer

Bet £10 Get £10 Free Bet

New customer offer only. A qualifying bet is a real money sports bet of at least £10 win or £0 each way at minimum fractional odds of evens (2.0 in decimal odds). We'll credit your account with 1 x 10 free bet upon settlement of qualifying bet. Promotion runs from 25/02/2022 until 31/06/2022. If this promotion is withdrawn it will not impact any qualifying bet you have placed during promotional period 		Claim Offer

Bet £15 Get a £10 Free Bet

18+, Welcome Bonus: New Players only, 1st Deposit, Min Deposit,: £10, max £10 free bet valid for 14 days, bets must be placed at odds of 1/1 or greater and be settled within 14 days of placement. System bets not eligible. Neteller,Skrill and Paypal not eligible. T&Cs apply 		Claim Offer

Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets

18+, UK only. Deposit and place a minimum £10 cash bet at single or accumulated odds of 1/1 or greater and you can qualify for up to £30 in free bets. Applies to first cash bet only. Free bets credited as 1 x £5 bet to use on Virtual Sports, the remaining Free bets shall be credited as 3 x £5 bets and a £10 Casino Bonus the next day. Cashed Out, Void or Draw No Bet wagers do not qualify for this promotion. Free Bets are credited upon qualifying first bet settlement. 7-day free bet expiry applies to all Free Bet awards. Available once per new customer. This offer cannot be combined with any other welcome or site promotion. Full T&C's apply. 		Claim Offer

50% Up To £50 Welcome Bonus

18+ begambleaware.org; New bettors get 50% of deposit up to £50; Once per household; Min deposit £15 (no Skrill/Neteller); Wager a total of 8 times deposit + bonus, with max qualifying bet stake equal to your initial bonus amount; Bonus expires after 60 days; Min odds of 4/5 on singles, or 2/5 per leg for acca; Some bet types excluded; See full terms; See full terms; Terms apply; 18+ 		Claim Offer

Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bets

New UK, IE & Malta users only. Min. £10/€10 first deposit only using Debit Card or Trustly. Free bets expire in 90 days. T&Cs apply. 		Claim Offer

Bet £15 Get £15

18+, Welcome Bonus: New Players only, 1st Deposit, Min Deposit,: £10, max £15 free bet valid for 14 days, bets must be placed at odds of 1/1 or greater and be settled within 14 days of placement. System bets not eligible. Neteller,Skrill and Paypal not eligible. T&Cs apply 		Claim Offer

More Horse Racing Free Bets

More Filter Close Filter
Sort By
15
549 Codes claimed

Bet £10, Get £30 In Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus

Copied
Copy
Claim Bonus
Learn More
Min deposit £/€/$10 • A qualifying bet is a ‘real money’ stake of at least £/€/$10 • Min odds 1/2 (1.50) • Free Bets credited upon qualifying bet settlement and expire after 7 days • Free Bet stakes not included in returns • Casino Bonus must be claimed within 7 days • To withdraw bonus/related wins, wager the bonus amount 40 times within 14 days • Casino Bonus expires after 60 days • Withdrawal restrictions, payment methods, country & Full T&C’s apply.

Bet £10 Get £50 Free Bets

Claim Bonus
Learn More
Full T&Cs Apply. New customers only between 13/06/22 - 19/06/22. Stake min. £10 at odds of 1.5 or greater within 7 days. Max 3 x £10 and 4 x £5 Free Bets credited on qualifying bet settlement on selected events. 1x claim per customer. Void, cashed out, partially cashed out bets do not qualify. Free bets are non-withdrawable & not returned with winnings. 3 day expiry.

Bet £10 Get £10 Free Bet

Claim Bonus
Learn More
This offer is for new customers only and is available once per household. Max. FreeBet amount: £10 Minimum Deposit and wagering on sport to activate the Free Bet is: £10 Void/cancelled or cashed out bets do not count towards wagering to activate the free bet. Offer valid only to customers making a first deposit of £10 or more.

Bet £10 Get £10 Free Bet

Claim Bonus
Learn More
New customer offer only. A qualifying bet is a real money sports bet of at least £10 win or £0 each way at minimum fractional odds of evens (2.0 in decimal odds). We'll credit your account with 1 x 10 free bet upon settlement of qualifying bet. Promotion runs from 25/02/2022 until 31/06/2022. If this promotion is withdrawn it will not impact any qualifying bet you have placed during promotional period

Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets

Claim Bonus
Learn More
New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Win part of E/W bets. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from acceptance (ex. E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. Click here for Rules & Exclusions. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org

50% Up To £50 Welcome Bonus

9.4
Claim Bonus
Learn More
18+ begambleaware.org; New bettors get 50% of deposit up to £50; Once per household; Min deposit £15 (no Skrill/Neteller); Wager a total of 8 times deposit + bonus, with max qualifying bet stake equal to your initial bonus amount; Bonus expires after 60 days; Min odds of 4/5 on singles, or 2/5 per leg for acca; Some bet types excluded; See full terms; See full terms; Terms apply; 18+

Bet £15 Get a £10 Free Bet

Claim Bonus
Learn More
18+, Welcome Bonus: New Players only, 1st Deposit, Min Deposit,: £10, max £10 free bet valid for 14 days, bets must be placed at odds of 1/1 or greater and be settled within 14 days of placement. System bets not eligible. Neteller,Skrill and Paypal not eligible. T&Cs apply

Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bets

Copied
Copy
Claim Bonus
Learn More
New UK, IE & Malta users only. Min. £10/€10 first deposit only using Debit Card or Trustly. Free bets expire in 90 days. T&Cs apply.

Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets

Claim Bonus
Learn More
18+, UK only. Deposit and place a minimum £10 cash bet at single or accumulated odds of 1/1 or greater and you can qualify for up to £30 in free bets. Applies to first cash bet only. Free bets credited as 1 x £5 bet to use on Virtual Sports, the remaining Free bets shall be credited as 3 x £5 bets and a £10 Casino Bonus the next day. Cashed Out, Void or Draw No Bet wagers do not qualify for this promotion. Free Bets are credited upon qualifying first bet settlement. 7-day free bet expiry applies to all Free Bet awards. Available once per new customer. This offer cannot be combined with any other welcome or site promotion. Full T&C's apply.

Get a Free Bet Up to £25 + 10 Free Spins

Claim Bonus
Learn More
If your account has Sportsbook losses at the end of your first day's betting, QuinnBet will refund 50% of your losses as a Free Bet up to £25 (min 3 bets) Plus 10 Free Spins on Asgard Warriors. Even if your account is up, you're guaranteed a £5 Free Bet Plus 20 Free Spins provided you place at least 1 bet of £10 or greater at the minimum odds. T&Cs apply | 18+ New UK Customers Only | BeGambleAware.org

Bet £10 Get £10 Free Bet

Claim Bonus
Learn More
Valid until further notice. New players after 31.03.2021. Valid on first Sports bet. Min. dep. £10. Min. £10 wag. on first bet with min. total odds of 1/1 to qualify. Bet must be settled. Bonus Wag. req.1x on min. 2-fold combi bets (min. 1/4 odds each selection) with min. final odds of 1/1. Virtual bets and cashed out bets do not qualify. One-time offer. Bonuses credited following working day..

Bet £10 Get A £10 Free Bet

Claim Bonus
Learn More
New players only. Free bet is a one-time stake of £10, minimum odds of 1.5, stake is not returned. 10x wagering the winnings. Wagering occurs from real balance first. Wagering requirement is calculated on bonus bets only, wagering starts from real funds. Max conversion £20. Valid for 7 days from issue. Excluded Skrill deposits. Full T&Cs apply.

Bet £10 Get £10 Free Bets

Claim Bonus
Learn More
Valid until further notice | New players after 31.03.2021 | Valid on first Sports bet | Min. dep. £10 req. | Min. £10 wag. on the first bet with min. total odds of 1/1 to qualify | Bet must be settled | Bonus Wag. req.1x on min. 2-fold Acca bets (min. 1/4 odds each selection) with min. final odds of 1/ 1| Virtual and cashed out bets do not qualify | One-time offer | Bonuses credited following working day | T&Cs apply | 18+ | BeGambleAware.org

Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets

Claim Bonus
Learn More
Simply open an account, deposit, place a £10+ Fixed Odds individual bet on any sports market at odds of 2.00 (1/1) or greater and once the bet settles, you’ll be issued the first £10 Free Bet, with the second £10 Free Bet issued 24 hours later.
© 2006-2022. All Rights Reserved | Sportslens