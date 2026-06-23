Egypt sit top of Group G with four points from two games and need only a draw against Iran at Lumen Field in Seattle on June 26 to secure a first-ever World Cup knockout-round berth. Iran, level on two points with Belgium, must win to keep their own qualification hopes fully alive. The Egypt vs Iran World Cup 2026 predictions market has Egypt as narrow favorites at +145, with the draw trading at +175 and Iran as the outsider at +295.

Egypt’s position is straightforward: a draw or a win against Iran confirms their place in the Round of 16, the furthest any Egyptian side has ever gone at a World Cup. Iran’s situation is more precarious. Manager A. Ghalenoei’s side have drawn both group games so far, picking up two points against New Zealand and Belgium, and a second draw here would likely not be enough if Belgium win their final fixture. The Egypt vs Iran odds reflect that Egypt carry more room for error heading into this decisive Group G closer.

Why This Game Matters

Egypt top Group G on four points, with Iran and Belgium both sitting on two points heading into Matchday 16. A win for Egypt seals first place; a draw gets them through in second. For Iran, only a victory keeps qualification in their own hands. Belgium’s result against New Zealand runs concurrently, meaning the head-to-head tiebreakers could come into play, but Iran’s most direct route to the knockout stage is three points here. Both sides are chasing history: Egypt have never advanced beyond the group stage in a modern World Cup, and Iran, despite six previous appearances, have also never reached the knockout rounds.

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Our Pick

Egypt to win at +145 with BetOnline. Egypt are the only side in Group G with a win on the board, and Iran’s failure to beat either Belgium or New Zealand in their opening two fixtures suggests they will struggle to break down a defensively organized Egyptian side playing for a historic result.

Egypt vs Iran: Preview, Picks & Betting Odds

Egypt arrive at this fixture on the back of their most significant World Cup result in 92 years. A 3-1 victory over New Zealand in Vancouver, following an opening 1-1 draw with Belgium, has placed Hossam Hassan’s side in control of their own destiny. Mohamed Salah, 34, is the focal point of the attack, having scored in the New Zealand win and contributed an assist in the same game. With 116 caps and 67 international goals, Salah remains Egypt’s most dangerous weapon and is the player Iran will be most concerned about stopping.

Iran, meanwhile, have been hard to break down but have also struggled to create the volume of chances needed to win games. Their 0-0 draw with Belgium and a 2-2 draw with New Zealand yielded two goals from Mohammad Mohebi and Ramin Rezaeian respectively. Mehdi Taremi, 33, captains the side and carries the primary goal threat with 60 international goals from 105 caps at Olympiacos. Iran’s World Cup record coming into this tournament stands at three wins, four draws and eleven losses, and they have never progressed beyond the group stage in any of their six prior appearances.

The tactical framing of this game is clear. Egypt will be content to soak up Iran pressure and hit on the counter through Salah and Omar Marmoush, 27, of Manchester City. Iran need to win, which forces them to commit forward, and that may leave space for Egypt’s pace-heavy attack to exploit. At +145, Egypt represent the most straightforward Egypt vs Iran pick on the board given the stakes each side faces.

Recent Form & Trends

Egypt last five results:

New Zealand (A): Won 3-1 – FIFA World Cup

Belgium (A): Drew 1-1 – FIFA World Cup

Brazil (N): Lost 1-2 – Friendly

Russia (H): Won 1-0 – Friendly

Spain (A): Drew 0-0 – Friendly

Egypt’s two World Cup results carry the most weight here. The 1-1 draw with Belgium was a composed performance against one of Group G’s most technically accomplished sides, and the 3-1 win over New Zealand showed Egypt can score and manage a game when it matters. Their pre-tournament friendlies included a scoreless draw in Spain, underlining a defensive solidity that has defined Hassan’s setup.

Iran last five results:

Belgium (A): Drew 0-0 – FIFA World Cup

New Zealand (H): Drew 2-2 – FIFA World Cup

Mali (N): Won 2-0 – Friendly

Gambia (N): Won 3-1 – Friendly

Costa Rica (N): Won 5-0 – Friendly

Iran’s pre-tournament form looked promising, with wins over Mali, Gambia, and Costa Rica providing confidence in attack. But the step up to World Cup level has exposed inconsistency. Two draws from two have kept them in contention, but they have yet to beat a side of comparable quality at this tournament. The 0-0 against Belgium, in particular, suggested Iran’s attack struggles when facing organized, defensively disciplined opposition, which is exactly what Egypt will offer.

Injuries, Suspensions & Roster News

Egypt have no confirmed absentees reported for this fixture. Hossam Hassan has a settled squad built around an Al Ahly-heavy core, with eight players from the Cairo club providing the team’s backbone. Mohamed El Shenawy, 37, is expected to continue in goal after two solid performances, while the defensive unit of Mohamed Hany and Ramy Rabia has conceded only twice in the group stage. Salah and Marmoush form the attacking spine, with Trézéguet, 31, providing wide support and having scored in the opening group games.

Egypt’s tournament scorers to date include Emam Ashour, Salah, Mostafa Ziko, and Trézéguet, each with one goal. That spread across the squad gives Hassan flexibility and means Egypt are not solely dependent on any single player for their goals, though Salah’s overall influence on play remains central to how the team functions.

Iran have no confirmed suspensions entering Matchday 16. Taremi leads the line and is the primary focus for Ghalenoei’s attack. Alireza Jahanbakhsh, 32, who has 98 international caps, offers experience and creativity from wide areas, while Saeid Ezatolahi, 29, anchors the midfield with 83 caps at Shabab Al Ahli. Iran’s squad is built around a core of Persepolis and Tractor players domestically, supplemented by players based in the Gulf. Veteran left-back Ehsan Hajsafi, 36, brings leadership from the back with 146 international caps, making him one of the most experienced players in this entire group.

Expected Lineups

Egypt (4-2-3-1): Mohamed El Shenawy; Ahmed Fatouh, Mohamed Hany, Mohamed Abdelmonem, Ramy Rabia; Emam Ashour, Hamdy Fathy; Ibrahim Adel, Marwan Attia, Trézéguet; Mohamed Salah (c).

Predicted XI – squads to be confirmed.

Iran (4-3-3): Alireza Beiranvand; Ramin Rezaeian, Shojae Khalilzadeh, Hossein Kanaanizadegan, Milad Mohammadi; Saeid Ezatolahi, Rouzbeh Cheshmi, Saman Ghoddos; Alireza Jahanbakhsh, Mehdi Taremi (c), Mohammad Mohebi.

Predicted XI – squads to be confirmed.

Key Matchup to Watch

The duel between Mohamed Salah and Iran’s right-side defensive structure will define how this game unfolds. Salah has scored once and created directly in Egypt’s opening two World Cup games, and his ability to drift inside from the left and combine with Marmoush gives Egypt a dual threat that Iran must account for on multiple channels simultaneously. Iran’s right-back Ramin Rezaeian, 36, has 74 caps and scored in Iran’s second group game, which means he carries attacking intent of his own. If Rezaeian pushes forward and leaves space behind, Salah and Egypt’s countering pace will have room to operate. If Iran sit deep to contain Salah, Iran’s own goal threat diminishes significantly. Either way, Salah is the pivot point around which this match rotates.

Best Bets & Expert Picks

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Main Pick: Egypt to win at +145 (BetOnline / Lucky Rebel)

Egypt are the only team in Group G to have won a game and sit top of the table with four points. Iran have drawn both of their fixtures and have not yet beaten a comparable side at this tournament. With Egypt needing only a draw to reach the knockout stage, they enter this game defensively incentivized, but their attacking quality through Salah and Marmoush gives them a genuine route to the win. At +145, Egypt’s price is fair given the group standings.

Goals Market: Over 2 Goals at -102 (BetOnline / Lucky Rebel)

Egypt have scored four goals and conceded two in two World Cup games, producing a combined five goals across those two fixtures. Iran’s group games have produced four goals in total between New Zealand (2-2) and Belgium (0-0). A game in which Iran need to win carries an attacking urgency that should open space for Egypt’s counter-attack, and with Salah and Taremi both on the pitch, the over at -102 represents reasonable Egypt vs Iran betting value.

Scorer Market: Mohamed Salah anytime scorer

Salah has scored once in two World Cup games at this tournament and has eight goals from his last run of international appearances. With 67 career international goals in 116 caps, he is Egypt’s primary attacking outlet. When Iran are forced to commit forward in search of the win they need, the spaces behind their defensive line will suit Salah’s movement. Check leading operators for the best available price on Salah to score anytime.

Correct Score: Egypt 1-0 (best available price)

Egypt’s qualifying record featured five clean sheets in six games, conceding no goals across their entire CAF qualifying campaign. A tight, one-goal Egyptian win reflects the pattern of this group stage: low-scoring, disciplined, with goals coming at a premium. Egypt’s narrow wins have been the trend throughout this qualifying cycle, and a 1-0 result fits the profile of a side playing to secure a historic knockout-round qualification.

Betting Odds & Lines

Current Egypt vs Iran odds across the three approved sportsbooks for Matchday 16 of Group G:

Outcome BetOnline Lucky Rebel BetNow Egypt (Win) +145 +145 +144 Draw +175 +175 +166 Iran (Win) +270 +270 +280

BetOnline and Lucky Rebel offer the best available price on Iran at +270, while BetNow’s +280 is the top available price on an Iranian win. Egypt’s win price is tightest at BetNow (+144) and widest at BetOnline and Lucky Rebel (+145). The draw sits at +175 on BetOnline and Lucky Rebel, with BetNow’s +166 a shade shorter.

How to Watch & Where to Bet

How to Watch

Egypt vs Iran kicks off at 8:00 PM local time (UTC-7) on June 26, 2026 at Lumen Field in Seattle. In the United States, the match is broadcast on Fox and Telemundo. Viewers in the UK can watch on ITV or BBC. Canadian viewers can access the game on CTV, TSN, or RDS. Australian audiences can follow on SBS or Optus Sport.

How to Bet

To place a wager on Egypt vs Iran at this World Cup, follow these steps:

Choose a licensed sportsbook such as BetOnline, Lucky Rebel, or BetNow. Create an account and verify your identity as required by the operator. Navigate to the soccer or football section of the sportsbook. Select FIFA World Cup 2026 and locate the Group G fixtures. Find Egypt vs Iran on June 26 and open the match markets. Select your preferred market: match result, totals, or player props. Enter your stake and review the potential payout before confirming. Confirm the bet and retain your bet slip for reference.

Responsible Gambling

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