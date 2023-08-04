Eddie Hearn, Matchroom Boxing king and arguably the best boxing promoter in the world, has weighed-in with his prediction ahead of the Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz fight. The promoter expects an easy night’s work for Jake Paul, and can’t see the fight lasting any longer than four rounds.

Eddie Hearn Paul vs Diaz Prediction: ‘It Won’t Go Four Rounds’

When it comes to boxing, it’s fair to say that Eddie Hearn knows a thing or two. Having grown up in and around the sport, Hearn has always had an invested interest in the sweet science. Now, he is arguably the biggest promoter in the world and continually puts on some of the best fights in boxing both in the UK and now in the US.

Hearn has navigated the boxing career of the likes of Carl Froch and Tony Bellew in the past, as well as taking Anthony Joshua from his first professional fight all the way to become the unified heavyweight champion of the world and one of the biggest stars in the sport of boxing.

Not to mention the fact that the Englishman has recently promoted none other than Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez. Given the fact that Hearn is such a big name in boxing circles these days, his predictions are usually very popular with fans.

This weekend is no different. Ahead of Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz this Saturday night from the American Airlines Center, Dallas, Texas, the former cruiserweight king has weighed-in with his prediction. For this huge 185-pound super-fight, ‘The Bomber’ is siding with ‘The Problem Child’ to defeat his UFC counterpart on points.

With just days until both men make their ring walks, US boxing fans can watch the Paul vs Diaz fight live on DAZN PPV. This is without a doubt one of the biggest fights of the year and one that has captured the imagination of both boxing fans and general Jake Paul fans.

With the fight almost upon us, Eddie Hearn has weighed-in with his prediction on how he sees the Paul vs Diaz fight playing out. He is backing the Ohio man to win the fight in emphatic fashion and fully expects an early knockout for ‘The Problem Child’.

Eddie Hearn recently gave his opinion on the Paul vs Diaz fight on The MMA Hour podcast. Here is what the boxing promoter had to say about the fight and who he fancies to win:

“I watched clips of Nate Diaz hit pads, I think I might’ve even told you, and I was like [staring blankly, open-mouthed],” Hearn said.

“You know that it’s going to be a mismatch against Jake Paul, don’t you?

“I know you love Nate Diaz, and I love him. Listen, I’ve only met him a couple times — what a gent. But, for it to be a mismatch against Jake Paul? Yes [he’s getting smoked].

“Honestly, I’m that confident. And we’re talking about Jake Paul. We’re not talking about Tyson Fury or Anthony Joshua fighting an MMA fighter – we’re talking about Jake Paul.

“It won’t go four rounds. Listen, unless it’s all a bit of a bluff by Nate, what I saw. Maybe.”

As of today for the main event, Jake Paul is the -360 favorite to win the fight with the best boxing betting apps. A lot of boxing bettors will of course fancy Nate Diaz as the betting underdog in this fight. He is currently priced around +265 with the best offshore sportsbooks to secure the biggest win of his career and claim victory on his pro boxing debut.

What a fight we have on our hands from the American Airlines Center on Saturday night. Finger’s crossed the actual fight lives up to the hype!

Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz – Fight Info

🥊 Boxing Match: Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz

Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz 📊 Records: Jake Paul (6-1, 4 KO’s) | Nate Diaz (boxing debut)

Jake Paul (6-1, 4 KO’s) | Nate Diaz (boxing debut) 📅 Date: Saturday August 5, 2023

Saturday August 5, 2023 🕛 Main Event Time: Approx. 11.00PM EST

Approx. 11.00PM EST 🏆 Title: N/A

N/A 📺 TV Channel: US: DAZN PPV

US: DAZN PPV 🏟 Venue: American Airlines Center | Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center | Dallas, Texas 🎲 Fight Odds: Paul -360 | Diaz +265

