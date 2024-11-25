NFL

Eagles veteran Brandon Graham tore his left triceps and will miss the remainder of 2024

Zach Wolpin
On Sunday Night Football in Week 12, the Eagles were on the road to play the Rams. Philadelphia dominated the game behind 300+ all-purpose yards from Saquon Barkley. They won 37-20 and are now 9-2 in 2024. The team is on a seven-game win streak. 

During the fourth quarter of the Eagles’ win on SNF, veteran edge rusher Brandon Graham was chipped in the elbow by Rams RB Kyren Williams. Graham was shaken up on the play and had to leave the field. Initially, he thought it was his elbow tendinitis flaring up. However, Graham found out from trainers that tore his left triceps and would miss the remainder of the 2024 season. At 36 years old, that could have been Graham’s final game in the NFL.

In the 2010 NFL draft, Brandon Graham was the 13th overall pick by the Eagles out of Michigan. All 15 of his professional seasons have been played with Philadelphia. His 206 regular season games are the most by any player to ever wear an Eagles uniform. On SNF in Week 12, Graham has a solid game vs. the Rams. He finished with two solo tackles, one sack, one tackle for loss, and three QB hits. With a sack against Los Angeles, Graham moved to third all-time in Eagles history with (76.5) sacks.

With Graham out the rest of the 2024 season, the Eagles will need players to step up and replace the veteran’s production. The 36-year-old played in 46% of Philadelphia’s defensive snaps through their first 11 games. Now, the pass-rushing responsibilities fall on Josh Sweat, Nolan Smith, and rookie Jalyx Hunt. Sweat leads the team with (7) sacks in 2024 and Smith has (3.5). This offseason, the Eagles signed Bryce Huff but the DE has been on the IR. He needed wrist surgery but could make a return near the end of the regular season. Philadelphia’s next game is Sunday, December 1, vs. the Ravens.

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
