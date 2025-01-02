Eagles: Philadelphia will sit several key players in Week 18 vs. the Giants

At 13-3, the Philadelphia Eagles are locked in for the second seed in the NFC playoffs. The team is ready to make a deep postseason run and they not going to risk anything in Week 18. Multiple sources around the league have reported the Eagles will rest several key players in Week 18.

The most notable player who will not suit up in the final game of the regular season is RB Saquon Barkley. In his first year with the Eagles, Barkley is having a career-best season and has rushed for 2,005 yards. He needs 101 rushing yards to break the NFL’s single-season rushing record. However, Barkley will not play in Week 18. The Eagles want him to be fresh for the postseason and are not willing to risk an injury. With their playoff spot already locked up, this was an easy decision for Philadelphia’s long-term goal. Winning a Super Bowl.

Saquon Barkley is the most notable Eagle who will not play in Week 18

From The Insiders on @NFLNetwork: The #Eagles are sitting their stars, including Saquon Barkley, on Sunday. pic.twitter.com/Mn0UlkccWH — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 2, 2025



In Week 17, the Eagles were without starting QB Jalen Hurts due to a concussion he suffered in Week 16. Backup Kenny Pickett had a rib injury coming into the game and had to receive pain injections. Pickett took a hit vs. Dallas in Week 17 and had to exit the game. Third-string QB Tanner McKee came into the game and threw for 52 yards and two passing touchdowns. Week 18 doesn’t matter for the Eagles and they’ll likely start McKee vs. the Giants.

During the Eagles’ walkthrough on Wednesday, other notable starters did not practice. That included Jalen Hurts, A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith, Meckhi Becton, Lane Johnson, Kenny Pickett, and Josh Sweat. Other key players like Quinyon Mitchell, Jordan Mailata, Zack Baum, and Reed Blakenship were limited. Wednesday was New Year’s Day and a walk-through. However, we know that the Eagles will rest key players in Week 18. The team has their long-term goal in mind and will not risk playing their starters vs. the 3-13 Giants. This gives Philadelphia’s key players some much-needed rest ahead of the postseason.