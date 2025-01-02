NFL

Eagles: Philadelphia will sit several key players in Week 18 vs. the Giants

Author image
Zach Wolpin
Twitter
Sports Editor
2 min read
Saquon Eagles pic
Saquon Eagles pic

At 13-3, the Philadelphia Eagles are locked in for the second seed in the NFC playoffs. The team is ready to make a deep postseason run and they not going to risk anything in Week 18. Multiple sources around the league have reported the Eagles will rest several key players in Week 18. 

The most notable player who will not suit up in the final game of the regular season is RB Saquon Barkley. In his first year with the Eagles, Barkley is having a career-best season and has rushed for 2,005 yards. He needs 101 rushing yards to break the NFL’s single-season rushing record. However, Barkley will not play in Week 18. The Eagles want him to be fresh for the postseason and are not willing to risk an injury. With their playoff spot already locked up, this was an easy decision for Philadelphia’s long-term goal. Winning a Super Bowl.

Saquon Barkley is the most notable Eagle who will not play in Week 18


In Week 17, the Eagles were without starting QB Jalen Hurts due to a concussion he suffered in Week 16. Backup Kenny Pickett had a rib injury coming into the game and had to receive pain injections. Pickett took a hit vs. Dallas in Week 17 and had to exit the game. Third-string QB Tanner McKee came into the game and threw for 52 yards and two passing touchdowns. Week 18 doesn’t matter for the Eagles and they’ll likely start McKee vs. the Giants.

During the Eagles’ walkthrough on Wednesday, other notable starters did not practice. That included Jalen Hurts, A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith, Meckhi Becton, Lane Johnson, Kenny Pickett, and Josh Sweat. Other key players like Quinyon Mitchell, Jordan Mailata, Zack Baum, and Reed Blakenship were limited. Wednesday was New Year’s Day and a walk-through. However, we know that the Eagles will rest key players in Week 18. The team has their long-term goal in mind and will not risk playing their starters vs. the 3-13 Giants. This gives Philadelphia’s key players some much-needed rest ahead of the postseason.

Author image
Twitter

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin
Author Image

Zach Wolpin

Twitter
Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
Zay Flowers Ravens pic
NFL

LATEST Ravens: Zay Flowers is the first WR in team history to be name to the Pro Bowl

Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Jan 02 2025
Aaron Rodgers Jets pic
NFL
Jets: Aaron Rodgers’ Week 18 game vs. Miami could be the last of his career
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Jan 02 2025

Last month, Aaron Rodgers turned 41 years old. The four-time league MVP is in his 20th season and his second with the New York Jets. In 16 starts this season,…

Joe Burrow and Tee Higgins pic
NFL
Bengals: Joe Burrow wants the front office to sign Tee Higgins to a long-term deal
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Dec 31 2024

Joe Burrow and the Bengals have had an up-and-down 2024. They started the year 1-4 and have won their last four games in a row. Cincinnati is 8-8 heading into…

Josh Allen Bills pic 2
NFL
Bills: Josh Allen will start Week 18 to keep his consecutive start streak alive
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Dec 31 2024
Ricky Pearsall 49ers pic
NFL
49ers: Rookie WR Ricky Pearsall shined on MNF despite the team’s 10th loss
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Dec 31 2024
Rookie WRs 2024 pic
NFL
The rookie WR class in 2024 could be the strongest since 1996
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Dec 30 2024
Bucky Irving Bucs pic 1
NFL
Buccaneers: A Week 18 win would clinch a playoff berth for Tampa Bay
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Dec 30 2024
Arrow to top