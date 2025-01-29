NFL

Eagles OC Kellen Moore could be the next head coach of the New Orleans Saints

Zach Wolpin
Seven teams parted ways with their head coach after the 2024 season. Six of those seven teams have already found their head coach in 2025. That includes the Cowboys, Raiders, Jaguars, Bears, Jets, and Patriots. 

The only team still searching for a head coach is the Saints. New Orleans has held at least two interviews with known candidates. Eagles offensive coordinator Kellen Moore is reportedly the favorite to land the position. He cannot be hired until after the Super Bowl on February 9.

Will Kellen Moore be the next head coach of the Saints?


Kellen Moore has been a coach in the NFL since 2018. He began as a quarterbacks coach on the staff of former Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett. In 2019, Moore was promoted to offensive coordinator and held that position with the Cowboys for four seasons. Dallas finished 12-5 in each of Moore’s last two seasons with the team. Ahead of the 2023 season, Moore joined the Los Angeles Chargers as their offensive coordinator. There was turnover in LA after the 2023 season and Moore joined the Eagles in 2024 as the OC.

With Dallas and Los Angeles, Moore leaned on the passing game. He had Dak Prescott and Justin Herbert to work with. In 2024, the Eagles had the most dominant RB in the NFL with Saquon Barkley. Moore had to go against his past tendencies and lean on the run game. On Tuesday night, Moore interviewed for a second time with Eagles OC Kellen Moore. He’s one of three known final candidates for the team in 2025.

The other candidates left are Mike Kafka and Anthony Weaver. Kafka has been the offensive coordinator for the New York Giants since 2022. Over the last two seasons, Kafka has had interviews for head coach openings but hasn’t got the job. Weaver was in his first season as defensive coordinator in 2024. Former Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy was supposed to interview for the position but dropped out. McCarthy said he would wait for the 2026 cycle. With the remaining candidates, Kellen Moore seems like the logical option for the Saints.

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
