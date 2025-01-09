Exclusive: Reggie Bush Endorses Aaron Glenn As Next Head Coach Of Saints

New Orleans Saints great Reggie Bush believes Aaron Glenn is the favorite to be the team’s new coach.

The franchise is looking for a new leader after firing Dennis Allen midway through the 2024 season.

The Saints have struggled to find stability following Drew Brees’ retirement after the 2020 season and Sean Payton’s departure after the 2021 season.

In fact, New Orleans has failed to make it to the playoffs in each of the past four seasons after winning at least 11 games in every year between 2017 and 2020.

However, the Saints may be looking at their new coach in Detroit Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn, who actually has a history in New Orleans as their defensive backs coach (2016-2020).

”I think so,” says Bush in a one-on-one interview on behalf of his partnership with Tostitos if Glenn is considered the favorite to be the Saints’ head coach. “You’re seeing how much he’s changed this defense this year. Even with the injuries that they’ve had, they’re still playing at a high level. I think it’s the ultimate testament for a coach, whether you’re a good coach or not.”

The Lions’ defense has remained one of the top units in the league despite being decimated by injuries. Detroit lost Pro Bowl pass rusher Aidan Hutchinson in Week 6 to a season-ending injury and lost starting cornerback Carlton Davis in Week 15. Detroit ranks seventh in the NFL in points allowed per game and turned in arguably their best performance of the season when they allowed nine points to a Minnesota Vikings squad that had won nine straight games.

Bush also points towards how Glenn was a star cornerback in the NFL, which will help him earn the respect of the players in the locker room. The 52-year-old Glenn was a three-time Pro Bowl defensive back during his 15-year playing career and played his final season with the Saints during the 2008 campaign, where he was actually teammates with Bush.

“You find the real coaching starts when you lose good players, and they lost one of their best players on the defensive end in Aidan Hutchinson,” says Bush. “I think he showed that he’s capable and also he’s a guy that will command respect in the locker room as well. Those guys will know that he’s not only a coach, but he’s a guy who played too.”

Bush Says Saints’ Super Bowl Team Wasn’t All About Offense

Bush, who won a Super Bowl with the Saints during the 2009 season, points towards their aggressive style of defense as a reason for why they were able to hoist the Vince Lombardi Trophy. While many Saints fans remember Payton, Brees and Bush, the defensive unit forced a lot of turnovers, ranking second in the category while also ranking third in interceptions.

“We had a really good defense,” says Bush of the 2009 Saints. “I don’t know how many turnovers, but our defense was scoring touchdowns like every week. I think what A.G. brings to the table is exactly what New Orleans needs. We got to get our defense back to this, that attacking style of play and we have a good offensive weapons.”

The former veteran running back and Heisman Trophy winner believes Glenn’s coaching style mirrors the Saints’ style of playing during that 2009 Super Bowl season. He also says that “good” defensive play is the “DNA” of any Super Bowl team.

“ I believe A.G.’s style of defense and just that attacking style, that’s what we had when I was in New Orleans,” says Bush who played for the Saints from 2006 until 2010. “That’s what helped us to win the Super Bowl. We were always a good offensive team when I got there, but once our defense picked up, that’s when we became a Super Bowl champion team. I’ve been a part of a couple of different championship teams. And that’s always been the DNA of championship teams.”

Next Coach Must Embrace New Orleans Culture

The Saints were obviously spoiled by the tenure of Payton, who now coaches the Denver Broncos. Payton brought a winning culture that had never been seen before in New Orleans, resulting in nine playoff appearances, seven division titles and nine double-digit win seasons during his tenure there.

Prior to Payton’s arrival, the Saints had just five playoff appearances and one playoff win during their first 39 seasons of existence.

Bush stresses the importance of the next head coach understanding the culture of New Orleans, something that Glenn would be familiar with considering his history of playing and coaching in the city.

“ I think they’re definitely going to need to find someone who will not only be a great coach, but somebody who will be able to take in the culture of New Orleans because I think that’s important,” says Bush. “When you go to New Orleans, when you coach in New Orleans, you need to understand the culture down there. It’s not just about coaching the football team, but people eat, sleep and breathe the Saints in New Orleans.”

“It’s a football-first city,” Bush continues to say. “They need somebody who is going to be able to lead not only the team, but the city as well in the way that Sean Payton did.”

Bush played his first five seasons under the leadership of Payton. He earned a First-Team All-Pro honor during the 2008 season as a returner and started 42 of his 60 games in New Orleans. The former versatile threat explains that the next head coach should mirror what Payton did to help lead the Saints back into a winning era.

“I thought Sean did a great job at that, setting the bar high,” says Bush. “I also believe that it’s someone that can come in here and do exactly what he did — right coaching, right quarterback, right system — it can happen. It can work in New Orleans and we’ve proven that.”