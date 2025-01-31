NFL

Eagles injury update: Brandon Graham has a chance to play in Super Bowl 59

In Week 12, the Eagles were on the road to face the Rams. Philadephia won the game 37-20 but one of their key defensive players got hurt. Veteran DE Brandon Graham suffered a season-ending triceps tear. 

However, the 36-year-old has been working extremely hard over the last two months and is on the verge of returning. Graham only had a chance if Philly made the Super Bowl. Will the one-time Super Bowl champion play in the big game next Sunday?

Brandon Graham has a chance to play in Super Bowl 59


Brandon Graham is still technically on the injured reserve for the Eagles. However, the team was able to open up his practice window on Thursday. That gives him a shot to play in Super Bowl 59.  In late November, Brandon Graham tore his left triceps against the Los Angeles Rams. While Graham has been out due to injury, defensive coordinator Vic Fangio has gone with a three-man rotation at DE. Nolan Smith, Josh Sweat, and rookie Jalyx Hunt are all seeing playing time.

Smith has 10.5 sacks and Sweat has eight sacks in 2024 including the postseason. This season was Brandon Graham’s 15th year with the Philadelphia Eagles. He was the 13th overall pick in the 2010 NFL draft out of Michigan. Graham has played in 206 games for Philadelphia and has made 106 starts. The 36-year-old is most well-known in Philly for his strip sack of Tom Brady during the Super Bowl in 2018. Graham helped lead the Eagles to their first NFL championship.

Super Bowl 59 will be the third time the Eagles have played in the big game in the last eight years. In 2024, Brandon Graham played in 11 games for Philadelphia and made one start. The Eagles have a rematch of Super Bowl 57 when they lost 38-35 to Kansas City. According to odds via BetOnline, the Eagles are one-and-a-half point underdogs in Super Bowl 59.

