Eagles Injury Report: Fletcher Cox is dealing with a back injury and could possibly miss Week 5 vs. the Rams

Zach Wolpin
To start the 2023 season, the Eagles are 4-0 and will be on the road to face the Rams in Week 5. Three of Philly’s four games this season have been wins within one score. The Eagles are not dominating like they did last year, but it’s still early on in the season. Los Angeles is not a team that Philadelphia can overlook and they’ll be prepared for that matchup. 

Coming into Week 5, the Eagles are dealing with a few injuries. On defense, there’s a real chance that All-Pro DT Fletcher Cox is unavailable vs. the Rams. The 32-year-old did not practice on Wednesday due to back injuries. If he does miss time, Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network said it should not be longer than one game. A positive sign for the Eagles.

Fletcher Cox could miss the Eagles’ Week 5 matchup vs. the Rams with a back injury


At the beginning of this season, Fletcher Cox was dealing with a rib injury. That did not stop him from playing in Week 1. Additionally, Cox was listed with a knee injury ahead of Week 4. Once again, that did not stop him. Now, the 32-year-old is dealing with a back injury and his Week 5 status is in serious jeopardy.

Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network noted that Cox had to receive an epidural injection to alleviate the discomfort in his back. This season, Cox has started and played in all four games for the Eagles. He has 10 tackles and 0.5 a sack. If he’s unable to play this week, the Eagles have a number of players who can step in and try to replace Cox’s production.


Jalen Carter, Jordan Davis, Milton Williams, and Kentavius Street could all see increased playing time if Cox misses Week 5. There’s still time for Cox to sit out of practice and get as healthy as possible for this Sunday. As of now, there’s no real answer as to whether he is going to play. It’s looking to be heading towards a game-time decision if he feels good over the next few days.

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin has been a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is watching sports and being able to share that through his sports writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
