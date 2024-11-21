NFL

Eagles’ Bryce Huff will have wrist surgery on Thursday and could return at the end of the regular season

Zach Wolpin
With a 26-18 win in Week 11 vs. the Commanders, the Eagles are 8-2 in 2024. They have sole possession of first place in the NFC East. Philadelphia has won six games in a row and they want to keep that momentum rolling into Week 12. The Eagles are on the road this Sunday to face the Los Angeles Rams. 

On Wednesday, it was reported that Eagles DE Bryce Huff needs wrist surgery and is going to miss the time. The 26-year-old had been playing with a cast on his wrist in his last few games. However, Huff is having surgery on Thursday and is expected to make a return near the end of the regular season. There are seven games left in the Eagles’ 2024 schedule.

The Eagles will be without Bryce Huff for the next several games


To start his career, Bryce Huff went undrafted out of Memphis. He played four seasons for the Tigers and got his shot as an undrafted free agent with the Jets. Huff played in 54 games for the Jets and made seven starts. During his final season with New York in 2023, Huff had a career-high (10.0) sacks, 10 tackles for loss, and 21 QB hits. His impressive season in 2023 was enough for Huff to get a long-term contract from the Eagles.

The 26-year-old signed a three-year, $51 million deal this offseason. In 10 games with the Eagles in 2024, Huff has left a lot to be desired on the field. He has just (2.5) sacks in 10 games and five starts. With Huff set to miss time with a wrist injury, he will likely not break his career-high of (11.5) sacks he set last season. Over the last few weeks, Huff was wearing a cast on his wrist and he saw his playing time decrease. Over the past three weeks, he was averaging 11 snaps per game compared to 28 per game over the first five weeks. The wrist injury has made Huff less effective and he was trying to play through the pain. However, he needs wrist surgery and the Eagles will need him back for what they hope is a deep playoff run.

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
Zach Wolpin

