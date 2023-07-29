UFC 291 is almost upon us as two of MMA’s best in Dustin Poirier and Justin Gaethje headline the event as they battle it out for the BMF belt. But how much money will it cost for fans to watch this super-fight? Check out the UFC 291 pay-per-view price further down the page.

What Will The Poirier Vs Gaethje UFC 291 Pay-Per-View Price Be?

All you’ll have to do to watch the full UFC 291 card, including the Poirier vs Gaethje main event, is pay the $79.99 PPV price as normal for huge UFC events like this one. If you are an existing ESPN+ subscriber, you just have to pay the $79.99 pay-per-view fee.

New ESPN subscribers can pay a bundle price of $124.98 for the UFC 291 pay-per-view and an ESPN+ annual subscription, which offers savings of more than 30%.

Watching MMA can be an expensive hobby, with quite a number of big fights now being listed as pay-per-view events. This is no different with a price of $79.99 set for fans who want to tune in and watch Poirier vs Gaethjeand the rest of the UFC 291 card.

As we build up to the event, MMA fans around the world will be excited at the prospect of watching the Dustin Poirier vs Justin Gaethje fight in the main event at UFC 291 this weekend.

UFC fans from the United States can watch ‘The Diamond’ vs ‘The Highlight’ this weekend exclusively on UFC streaming site ESPN+. This highly anticipated bout is a follow up from their 2018 battle, which was named Fight of the Year by multiple publications.

Poirier will hope to repeat history after he won the fight five years ago via TKO in the 4th round. This time the BMF (baddest motherf*cker) belt will be at stake, the last person to hold the title was Jorge Masvidal, but since his recent retirement, the belt has been vacant.

RELATED: Dustin Poirier vs Justin Gaethje Betting Picks: UFC 291 Predictions, Preview, Fight Time & Odds

Not only are UFC fans in for a treat with this exciting main event, there is also a strong undercard on show from the Delta Center, Salt Lake City, Utah. There are some big names stepping into the octagon as well as some rising stars ready to show the world exactly what they can do.

The co-main event features former UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Jan Błachowicz taking on ex-middleweight champion Alex Pereira in what’s set to be a compelling battle for fans to sink their teeth into. It will be Pereira’s first light heavyweight fight after he battled Israel Adesanya twice in the end losing his middleweight title to ‘The Last Stylebender’.

In the men’s lightweight division, Tony Ferguson will clash with Bobby Green with the former looking to turn around his torrid run of form. Ferguson how now lost five straight fights after initially challenging Justin Gaethje for the interim lightweight title in May of 2020.

Full Fight Card

Here is the full undercard of fights ahead of the action at the Delta Center at UFC 291 this weekend. The undercard includes some exciting fights that will be sure to mix things up in the promotion, with the main event being the highly anticipated Poirier vs Gaethje 2.

Fight Weight Class Rounds Main Card (ESPN+ PPV) Dustin Poirier vs Justin Gaethje Lightweight 5 Jan Błachowicz vs Alex Pereira Light Heavyweight 3 Stephen Thompson vs Michel Pereira Welterweight 3 Tony Ferguson vs Bobby Green Lightweight 3 Michael Chiesa vs Kevin Holland Welterweight 3 Preliminary Card (ESPN/ESPN+) Gabriel Bonfim vs Trevin Giles Welterweight 3 Derrick Lewis vs Marcos Rogerio De Lima Heavyweight 3 Roman Kopylov vs Claudio Ribeiro Middleweight 3 Jake Matthews vs Miquel Baeza Welterweight 3 Early Preliminary Card (ESPN+/UFC Fight Pass) CJ Vergara vs Vinicius Salvador Flyweight 3 Matthew Semelsberger vs Uroš Medić Light-Heavyweight 3 Miranda Maverick vs Priscila Cachoeira Women’s Flyweight 3

Best UFC 291 Free Bets & Betting Offers

Dustin Poirier vs Justin Gaethje – UFC 291 Fight Info

🥊 UFC Fight: Dustin Poirier vs Justin Gaethje

Dustin Poirier vs Justin Gaethje 📊 Records: Dustin Poirier (29-7, 14 KO’s) | Justin Gaethje (24-4, 19 KO’s)

Dustin Poirier (29-7, 14 KO’s) | Justin Gaethje (24-4, 19 KO’s) 📅 Date: July 19, 2023

July 19, 2023 🕛 Main Event Time: Approx. 1:00am EST

Approx. 1:00am EST 🏆 Title: BMF (baddest motherf*cker) Title

BMF (baddest motherf*cker) Title 📺 TV Channel: ESPN+ PPV

🏟 Venue: Delta Center | Salt Lake City, Utah, United States

Delta Center | Salt Lake City, Utah, United States 🎲 Fight Odds: Poirier -140 | Gaethje +120

Other Content You May Like