Dundee vs St Mirren live stream: Scottish Premiership preview, kick off time and team news

St Mirren are set to lock horns with Dundee at the Dens Park this weekend, hoping to continue their recent good run of form.

Dundee vs St Mirren Live Stream

Dundee vs St Mirren Preview

Dundee played out a 0-0 draw against St Johnstone in their previous Scottish Premiership match. That seemed a better result for James McPake’s side considering they had been on a six-match losing streak.

With only four victories so far this season, Dundee are second last in the table having just 17 points from 22 matches.

On the other hand, St Mirren claimed back-to-back victories in the league. They defeated Dundee United before claiming a narrow victory over Aberdeen in their last Premiership match. The Buddies are currently eighth in the league standings, having 25 points from 22 matches.

When does Dundee vs St Mirren kick-off?

Dundee vs St Mirren will kick off at 4:00 pm BST on 29th January 2022 at Dens Park.

Dundee vs St Mirren Team News

Dundee Team News

Dundee will not be able to call upon the services of Cillian Sheridan and Lee Ashcroft due to injury.

Dundee possible starting lineup:

Legzdins; Elliot, Fontaine, Sweeney, Kerr; Byrne, Adam; McMullan, McGowan, McCowan; Griffiths

St Mirren Team News

St Mirren don’t have many injury concerns at the moment and they are expected to feature the same lineup as the last time.

St Mirren starting lineup:

Alnwick; Fraser, Shaughnessy, Dunne, Tanser; Ronan, Power; Henderson, Kiltie, McGratch; Brophy

