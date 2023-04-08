Rap superstar Drake has staked over $1.4 million on bets for tonight’s blockbuster UFC 287 card, with his main selection for Israel Adesanya to win by KO vs Alex Pereira.

Long-term rivals Israel Adesanya and Alex Pereira go head-to-head tonight for the UFC middleweight title, currently held by Pereira after defeating ‘The Last Stylebender’ at UFC 281 last November.

Drake has backed the New Zealander to regain the belt he lost via TKO in the fifth round with two different bets, one to win the fight outright and the other by KO.

‘Drizzy’ has also put his money on Jorge Masvidal to beat Gilbert Burns by KO and outright in the co-main event, scheduled to take place shortly before Adesanya vs Pereira.

Drake’s UFC 287 Bets

Israel Adesanya by KO vs Alex Pereira | Stake: $400,000 | Payout: $1,840,000

Israel Adesanya to beat Alex Pereira | Stake: $500,000 | Payout: $885,000

Jorge Masvidal by KO vs Gilbert Burns | Stake: $200,000 | Payout: $1,720,000

Jorge Masvidal to beat Gilbert Burns | Stake: $300,000 | Payout: $1,410,000

Total staked: $1,400,000 | Potential payout: $5,780,000

Drake has gone all in on Israel Adesanya and Jorge Masvidal with his #UFC287 bets.👀💰 pic.twitter.com/T329L0Hm0y — MMA Orbit (@mma_orbit) April 8, 2023

What a fight we have on our hands this weekend in the main event at UFC 287. Fingers crossed the content lives up to the pre-fight hype!

