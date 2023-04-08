UFC

Drake places over $1.4m on UFC 287 bets including Israel Adesanya by KO

Joe Lyons
Rap superstar Drake has staked over $1.4 million on bets for tonight’s blockbuster UFC 287 card, with his main selection for Israel Adesanya to win by KO vs Alex Pereira.

Long-term rivals Israel Adesanya and Alex Pereira go head-to-head tonight for the UFC middleweight title, currently held by Pereira after defeating ‘The Last Stylebender’ at UFC 281 last November.

Drake has backed the New Zealander to regain the belt he lost via TKO in the fifth round with two different bets, one to win the fight outright and the other by KO.

‘Drizzy’ has also put his money on Jorge Masvidal to beat Gilbert Burns by KO and outright in the co-main event, scheduled to take place shortly before Adesanya vs Pereira.

RELATED: What Is The Alex Pereira Vs Israel Adesanya 2 UFC 287 Pay-Per-View Price?

Drake’s UFC 287 Bets

  • Israel Adesanya by KO vs Alex Pereira | Stake: $400,000 | Payout: $1,840,000
  • Israel Adesanya to beat Alex Pereira | Stake: $500,000 | Payout: $885,000
  • Jorge Masvidal by KO vs Gilbert Burns | Stake: $200,000 | Payout: $1,720,000
  • Jorge Masvidal to beat Gilbert Burns | Stake: $300,000 | Payout: $1,410,000

Total staked: $1,400,000 | Potential payout: $5,780,000

RELATED: Alex Pereira Vs Israel Adesanya 2 Predictions: UFC 287 Betting Picks, Preview, Fight Time, Venue, Odds & Free Bet

What a fight we have on our hands this weekend in the main event at UFC 287. Fingers crossed the content lives up to the pre-fight hype!

Be sure to claim the various UFC betting offers and MMA free bets available on the SportsLens site prior to this UFC 287 main event between Israel Adesanya and Alex Pereira.

Joe Lyons

Joe Lyons is a sports betting writer with years of experience on reputable sports and gambling websites.
Joe Lyons

