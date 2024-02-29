Domantas Sabonis has been on quite an impressive run during the 2023-24 NBA season. He has been dominant statistically all season long, but truly came on strong during February, averaging a triple-double in 12 games with a 20 point, 13.8 rebound, 10.2 assist line for the month. His streak of double-doubles has been wildly impressive, and the longest that we have seen in the league in over a decade, but it nearly came to an end on Wednesday night against the Nuggets.

Domantas Sabonis Nearly Loses NBA Leading Streak

Kendrick Perkins says a case can be made for Domantas Sabonis for NBA MVP pic.twitter.com/xtJUnRtvVN — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) February 28, 2024

The Kings were coming off of a tough home loss to a short-handed Heat team on Monday evening, and themselves were without star point guard and leading scorer De’Aaron Fox as they took on the defending NBA champions. Sacramento got off to a nice start in the game, holding a 35-28 lead going into the second quarter. Things collapsed quickly for the visitors, though, and they found themselves down 100-72 entering the final frame after abysmal showings in the second and third.

Sabonis was taken out of the game to start the final period, and it looked as though his streak would come to an end. Entering Wednesday’s action, Sabonis had put up a double-double in 40 straight games, the longest streak since Kevin Love did it back in 2011. He is just the 9th player in league history to have such a successful stretch.

Sabonis Notches 10th Rebound, Heads Back To Bench

They sent Sabonis back in, down almost 30 just to get one rebound to keep the double double streak going 😂 gotta do what you gotta do I guess. — Jeremy Nicolls (@JeremyNicolls) February 29, 2024

So when he was sitting on the bench with 9 rebounds and the Kings down by nearly 30 points, it looked as thought the fun had come to an end. But in what was perhaps a stat-chasing move, head coach Mike Brown re-inserted Sabonis into the lineup with 6:40 left in the 4th quarter and the Kings down 109-83.

But the stat padding worked, as Sabonis was able to secure his 10th rebound of the game with 5:23 left in the game, and he was promptly removed from the action.

The double-double streak is certainly impressive, and his elevated play has some calling for Sabonis to get some mention in the NBA MVP conversation. But the Kings have had their struggles lately, going 4-6 over their last 10 games, and have dropped down into the 8th seed in the Western Conference.

Sacramento will take on the West-leading Timberwolves on Friday evening.