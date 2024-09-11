NFL

Dolphins’ Raheem Mostert is out vs. the Bills on Thursday, De’Von Achane is a game-time decision

Zach Wolpin
To start Week 2 of the 2024 NFL season, the Miami Dolphins are at home to face the Buffalo Bills on Thursday Night Football. Both teams are coming off a win in Week 1. Miami’s Jason Sanders hit a 52-yard field goal as time expired to win vs. the Jaguars 20-17. Buffalo made a second-half comeback to win 34-28 vs. the Cardinals.

In Week 1, RBs Raheem Mostert and De’Von Achance suffered injuries. Mostert only carried the ball six times in Sunday’s win vs. the Jaguars. ESPN’s Marcel Louis-Jacques reported that Mostert is out on Thursday night vs. the Bills with a chest injury. Additionally, Achane is a game-time decision with an ankle injury. Not ideal for Miami’s backfield to start the 2024 season.

Miami will have to use their RB depth in Week 2 vs. the Buffalo Bills


During their win in Week 1 vs. the Jaguars, RB Raheem Mostert suffered a chest injury. The 31-year-old is out in Week 2 vs. the Bills. Mostert might have had a chance to play if this was a Sunday game. However, the quick turnaround on Thursday night is not enough time for the veteran RB. Last season, Mostert started 15 games for the Dolphins and led the NFL with 21 rushing and receiving touchdowns. Mostert played in 44% of Miami’s offensive snaps in Week 1. He carried the ball six times for nine yards and had two catches for 10 yards.

De’Von Achane led all Dolphins RBs with 10 carries on Sunday. However, Jeff Wilson Jr. led the team with 26 rushing yards on just five carries. Achane was also utilized in the passing game with seven catches for 76 yards. The speedy RB is a game-time decision for Thursday vs the Bills. He played in 11 games for the Dolphins as a rookie and made four starts. The third-round pick out of Texas A&M averaged (72.7) rushing yards per game last season. If Mostert and Achance are out on Thursday, the Dolphins can turn to their RB depth. Jeff Wilson Jr. is going to see work and rookie Jaye Wright could see his first NFL action. We’ll have to wait for tomorrow’s game to see if Achane will play or if the Dolphins will be without their top two rushers.

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
