Ahead of the 2022 season, the Miami Dolphins hired Mike McDaniel to be their new head coach. He started his career in the NFL in 2005 as a coaching intern for the Broncos. Since then, McDaniel has worked his way through the ranks and has learned a lot along the way. From 2017-2021, McDaniel was the run-game coordinator.

The 41-year-old took his previous coaching experience and has helped reshape the Dolphins into a contender in the AFC. In two seasons, McDaniel is 20-14 in the regular season and 0-2 in the playoffs. ESPN’s Jeff Darlington reported that the Dolphins are signing McDaniel to a new long-term extension. This will keep him with the team through 2028.

Mike McDaniel received a long-term extension from the Dolphins

Breaking News: Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel has signed a new contract that extends him through the 2028 season, sources said. Under McDaniel, the Dolphins had the top-ranked offense in the NFL in 2023 (first time since 1994). They also had their first back-to-back playoff… pic.twitter.com/PYzEDVAwye — Jeff Darlington (@JeffDarlington) August 30, 2024



Before Mike McDaniel joined the team in 2022, the Dolphins had missed the playoffs in five straight seasons. He led the Dolphins to a 9-8 record in 2022, finishing second in the AFC East to the Dolphins. Miami improved their record to 11-6 in 2023 and was one of the most explosive offenses in the NFL. The Dolphins’ (401.3) all-purpose and (265.5) passing yards per game led the league in 2023. Additionally, their (135.8) rushing yards per game was sixth in the NFL. Mike McDaniel has reshaped Miami’s offense and has made them a team that can beat you through the air and on the ground.

McDaniel has also helped QB Tua Tagovailoa take a step forward after two average seasons to start his career. Before McDaniel joined the team, Tagovailoa had 27 touchdowns and 4,467 passing yards in his first two seasons. In two years with McDaniel, Tagovailoa has thrown for 54 touchdowns and 8,172 yards. That includes a league-leading (4,624) in 2023. The only thing missing for McDaniel to solve is how to get his team on a deep postseason run. Miami’s 2000 season was the last time they won a playoff game and made it out of the wildcard round. The front office in Miami is confident that Mike McDaniel can help the Dolphins win a playoff game and make a run at the Super Bowl.