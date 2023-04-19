Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa On Retirement: “I Considered It”

Tua Tagovailoa was one of the most polarizing figures in the NFL last season, and there are plenty of eyes on him as he gets ready for 2023.

He entered the 2022 season surrounded with question marks. Would Tagovailoa be able to use Tyreek Hill correctly? Did he have the ability to throw the ball deep down the field? Could he remain healthy?

Tua Tagovailoa On Retirement: “I Considered It”

Tua Tagovailoa said he considered retirement after his second diagnosed concussion of 2022. Here’s his explanation of why he did not. pic.twitter.com/g01FmEkY9C — Adam Beasley (@AdamHBeasley) April 19, 2023

He answered some of them through the first half of the season. Despite a concussion in Week 4, Tagovailoa was one of the leading MVP candidates through the first 12 weeks of 2022. He was top in the league in quarterback rating and efficiency, and had his Miami Dolphins at 8-3 and in first place in the AFC East.

Things came apart for both the quarterback and the team towards the end of the year. Tagovailoa would suffer yet another concussion on Christmas Day, his second (or third) of the current campaign, which ultimately ended his season. The Dolphins lost in the wild card round of the playoffs without him.

This off-season, Tagovailoa has been focused on his health and the prevention of further head injuries. During voluntary workouts this week, certain players were able to take the podium and speak with the media. The quarterback got behind the microphone and answered some of the burning questions from reporters.

Tagovailoa Hopes For Good Health In 2023

One of the first questions posed was about the concussions from last season and whether or not he considered retirement. When the injuries happened last season, there was concern for Tua Tagovailoa and his every day health, with football ailments aside. There were plenty of people suggesting that he quit the game altogether.

Tua says he’s still a white belt in his jiu-jitsu journey — said he’s learned how to fall. “You think it’s easy, just fall down and don’t hit your head. But it’s a lot more to it than that.” pic.twitter.com/bTnmC5gy2w — Marcel Louis-Jacques (@Marcel_LJ) April 19, 2023

He apparently thought about it. When posed with the question, Tagovailoa responded:

I considered it. But for me, it would be hard to walk away…I always dreamed of playing as long as I could so my son could watch and see what his dad does. It’s my health, my body. I feel like this is what’s best for me and my family. I love football.”

Tagovailoa went on to talk about his jiu-jitsu training and how it is helping him with learning how to fall, which he says is a lot more fun than it sounds. He also detailed that his off-season program is much less stressful without having to learn a new system for the first time in his career.

