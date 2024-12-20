Dolphins injury report: Jaylen Waddle is doubtful in Week 16 due to an ankle injury

With three weeks left in the 2024 regular season, the Dolphins are 6-8. Miami is coming off a 20-12 loss to the Texans in Week 15. Injuries hit the Dolphins early in the season. Tua Tagovailoa suffered a concussion and had to go on the IR. The Dolphins’ offense is not as explosive as it was in 2023.

It’s been an underwhelming product for the Dolphins this season and that’s why they are going to miss the playoffs. In Week 16, the Dolphins are at home to face the San Francisco 49ers. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that WR Jaylen Waddle is listed as doubtful with a knee injury. If he doesn’t play on Sunday, it would be his first game missed of the season.

Dolphins will list wide receiver Jaylen Waddle as doubtful for Sunday’s game against San Francisco due to his knee injury. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 20, 2024



In the 2021 NFL draft, the Dolphins used the 6th overall pick to select WR Jaylen Waddle out of Alabama. The 26-year-old is in his fourth season with Miami. As a rookie in 2021, Waddle had 104 catches for 1,015 receiving yards, and six touchdowns. During his second season, Waddle had a career-high 1,356 yards and eight touchdowns. However, Miami traded with the Chiefs for WR Tyreek Hill and Waddle quickly became the team’s second option.

Through 14 games in 2024, Waddle has 54 catches for 700 yards and two touchdowns. He is fourth in receptions and third in receiving yards for the Dolphins this season. His most productive game so far in 2024 was eight catches for 144 yards and a touchdown vs. the Patriots. Waddle’s receiving yards per game is at a career-low (50.0). Last season he averaged (72.4) yards per game. Miami’s offense is not as potent in 2024 and everyone’s numbers are down because of it. In Week 16, the Dolphins are expected to be without WR Jayeln Waddle for the first time this season.