Dolphins’ head coach Mike McDaniel said Tua Tagovailoa is expected to play again in 2024

The Miami Dolphins are 2-3 in 2024 and are coming off a Week 4 bye. Their last game was a 15-10 win on the road vs. the New England Patriots. Miami is patiently waiting for the return of their franchise QB Tua Tagovailoa. In Week 2, the 26-year-old suffered another nasty concussion.

Tagovailoa was soon placed on the IR and he’s missed the last three games in a row. He’ll miss Week 7 vs. the Colts but would be eligible to return in Week 8 vs. the Cardinals. Speaking to the media on Monday, head coach Mike McDaniel told the media that Tua is expected to play again in 2024. There is no definite timeline for when the Pro Bowl QB will return for the Dolphins. If Miami wants a shot at being a playoff team in 2024, they need Tagovailoa to help turn the season around.

At some point this season, Tua Tagovailoa will make his return for the Dolphins

“I do expect to see him playing football in 2024. But where that is exactly we’ll let the process continue.” Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel tells reporters on Tua Tagovailoa’s choice to keep playing. Tua won’t play Sunday. He’s eligible to be activated from injured reserve next week. — Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) October 14, 2024



Since his rookie season in 2020, Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa has suffered three concussions. When Tagovailoa went down with a concussion in Week 2, it was concerning. The young QB is prone to concussions compared to the average player in the NFL. His worst concussion was in late September 2022 vs. the Bengals. Tagovailoa had to be carted off the field but he eventually made his return later that season. Against Buffalo in Week 2 of 2024, the QB was able to get off the field without needing to be carted off.

There’s been discourse about whether Tua should return to play or consider retirement from the NFL. It’s nobody else’s choice but his and all signs point to Tagovaioa coming back. Head coach Mike McDaniel announced on Monday that the QB is expected to return to play in 2024. That is massive for the Dolphins offensively. Tagovailoa is a talented QB and he helps make the Dolphins an explosive offense. Miami is 1-2 in their last three games and is averaging (10.0) points per contest. They desperately need Tagovailoa back at QB as soon as they can. The Dolphins are on the road in Week 7 to face the Colts.