At 9-8 last season, the Seahawks just missed out on the playoffs. Surprisingly, the team moved on from long-time head coach Pete Carroll. Mike Macdonald was hired to replace Carroll. He was previously Baltimore’s defensive coordinator from 2022-2023. With Macdonald as a first-year head coach heading into 2024, this is an important offseason for the Seahawks to build their roster.

Those decisions are in the hands of general manager John Schneider. One move the Seahawks have been rumored to make is releasing veteran safety Jamal Adams. He has a hefty cap hit for Seattle in 2024 and his production over the past two seasons has been lackluster. An incredibly tough decision to make for a player Schneider went out and traded for not too long ago.

Will the Seahawks release Jamal Adams this offseason?

Looking forward to the opportunity. — Jamal Adams (@Prez) February 27, 2024



This week, the NFL Combine is taking place in Indianapolis. Nearly all of the league’s head coaches, general managers, and pro staff are there to evaluate the talent. That includes Seahawks GM John Schneider who has been with Seattle for 14 seasons. The one-time Super Bowl champion GM might have to cut a player he went out and traded for in 2020. Schneider gave up three first-round picks for Adams to the New York Jets.

In four seasons with the Seahawks, Adams’ availability was extremely limited due to injury. He played 12 games in both 2020 and 2021. However, the one-time All-Pro played just 10 games combined in 2022 and 2023. That is why Adams is a legit candidate to be released by Seattle this offseason. Injuries have been a major setback for the Pro Bowler. What’s next for Adams if he is let go by the Seahawks?

Asked John Schneider at NFL combine here in Indy if Jamal Adams is in Mike Macdonald’s plans on a new #Seahawks defense for 2024. “Is he is in his plans? Yeah, I mean, we’ll find out. We’ll keep working through things…We’re still trying to figure all that out” @thenewstribune — Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) February 27, 2024



At the NFL Combine, Seahawks GM John Schneider spoke to the media about safety Jamal Adams. He would not give a definitive answer as to whether Adams will be with the team next season. At this point, the only way Adams could stay in Seattle is with a contract restructure. The 28-year-old is due a base salary of $16.5 million next season. Additionally, he has a $26.9 million cap hit for the Seahawks in 2024. If healthy by 2024, Adams will surely get another opportunity elsewhere.