Do the Cleveland Browns need to draft a QB with the second overall pick?

Zach Wolpin
In 2024, the Cleveland Browns finished 3-14. That was tied with the Titans and Giants for the worst record in the NFL. The Browns have the #2 pick in the 2025 NFL draft and they will have a tough decision. 

Do they select a QB with the second overall pick or wait until later in the draft? Jameis Winston was on a one-year deal in 2024 and Deshaun Watson tore his Achilles. The team needs a QB if they want to be competitive in 2025. Cleveland will ponder the thought of drafting a QB again with a top-three pick for the next few months.

Is drafting a QB with the second overall pick a smart decision for the Browns?


Deshaun Watson tore his Achilles in 2024 and he is expected to miss a large portion of the 2025 season. Additionally, backup Jameis Winston was on a one-year deal. That leaves Dorian Thompson-Robinson and Bailey Zappe as the top QBs on Cleveland’s depth chart. In the 2025 draft, the Browns have the second overall pick. There has been speculation about what the team will do with the pick. Will they trade back, draft a franchise QB, or possibly take a player nobody was expecting?

In one way or another, the Browns need to address QB this offseason. Whether that be through free agency or the draft. ESPN’s Mel Kiper recently published his first mock draft for 2025. With the second pick, Kiper has the Browns selecting Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter. Kiper believes the Browns are more likely to take Hunter than take a QB. Cleveland’s track record with developing young QB talent is subpar. It might be in their best interest to not take a QB second overall. There will be other QBs later in the draft that could still start next season for the Browns.

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
Zach Wolpin

