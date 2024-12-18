NFL

Browns injury report: Nick Chubb has been placed on the IR due to a broken foot

Zach Wolpin
On Sunday in Week 15, the Browns lost 21-7 to the Chiefs. The team is 3-11 this season and has lost five of their last seven. Starting QB Jamies Winston did not play well in Week 15. Head coach Kevin Stefanski has already named Dorian Thompson-Robinson as the starter for Cleveland in Week 16. 

In their Week 15 loss, starting RB Nick Chubb broke his foot and is done for the season. Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reported this morning that the Browns have placed Chubb on the IR. An unfortunate injury for the 28-year-old who was coming off a devastating knee injury in the 2023 season. Not ideal for the Pro Bowl RB at this stage in his career.

Nick Chubb suffered a broken foot in Week 15 and is done for the rest of the season


During a Week 2 game in 2023 vs. the Steelers, Nick Chubb suffered a devastating knee injury. He tore his ACL and MCL against Pittsburgh but was able to make a full recovery. Chubb only played two games for the Browns in 2023. Additionally, he missed the first six games of the season for Cleveland because of a knee injury. However, Chubb made his 2024 debut in Week seven for the Browns, The veteran RB played in eight games and made eights start this season.

Unfortunately, Chubb broke his foot vs. the Chiefs in Week 15 and his season is over. In 2023 and 2024, Chubb will have only played in 10 games for the Browns. He played all 17 games in 2022 but has been hit hard with injuries over his last two seasons. The 28-year-old was on a one-year deal with Cleveland in 2024 and will be a free agent for the 2025 season. There’s a chance Chubb will come back on another one-year deal. Or we could see the former second-round pick play for another team. Only time will tell what Chubb will do. The 2025 season will be his eighth in the NFL.

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
Zach Wolpin

