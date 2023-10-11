Dillon Danis has put his name forward to Dana White in a bid to step in place of Paulo Costa and fight Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 294.

According to various reports, Costa has been forced to withdraw from his highly anticipated clash against Chimaev at UFC 294 due to the Brazilian’s bursitis injury.

As per the popular OverDogs Podcast, ‘Borrachinha’ will not step into the octagon next weekend at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi – leaving the UFC desperate to find a replacement on short notice.

The promotion reportedly approached Marvin Vettori who declined the offer, so Dana White will continue his search across the coming days to find a top-ranked middleweight contender.

American mixed martial artist Dillon Danis, who competes in the welterweight division of Bellator MMA and is currently preparing to fight Logan Paul in the boxing ring, volunteered to step in.

I’m free next week @danawhite give me Khamzat Chimaev. — Dillon Danis (@dillondanis) October 11, 2023

This is likely simply Danis chasing extra clout and attention considering the fact there is no realistic chance this could happen and he knows that. He hasn’t competed in Bellator in over three years, last fighting in June 2019.

Earlier this year, the 30-year-old confirmed that he has two fights left on his contract with Bellator and intends to complete both of them in 2023 alongside at least one more fight after – which looks increasingly unlikely.

The UFC likely want nothing to do with Danis and his antics. At UFC 229 following the blockbuster bout between Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov, the latter attacked McGregor’s corner team and then scaled the cage, jumping towards Danis.

Punches were thrown and an all-out brawl followed, with UFC commentator Joe Rogan later claiming Danis was insulting Khabib in an attempt to provoke him. Danis was fined $7,500 and suspended for seven months following the incident.

He was also removed from the building at UFC 268 in November 2021 after getting into an altercation with MMA manager Ali Abdelaziz after being slapped.

We’ll see how White responds to Danis’ request, but this one looks far-fetched.

