Dillian Whyte vs Anthony Joshua cancelled following failed drugs test a week before rematch

Author image
Joe Lyons
Sports Editor
2 min read
Dillian Whyte’s rematch vs Anthony Joshua at London’s O2 Arena has been cancelled after the former returned ‘adverse analytical findings’ following a random anti-doping test a week before the fight.

It is currently unclear at this point whether or not a fight will go ahead with a replacement opponent for Joshua but reports have suggested Matchroom CEO Eddie Hearn is now looking for a stand-in fighter to enter the ring against the former world champion.

The Voluntary Anti-Doping Association (Vada) informed Matchroom and boxing authorities of the test result, leading to a statement from the fight promoters:

“In light of this news, the fight has been cancelled, and a full investigation will be conducted.”

Joshua and Whyte have a long-standing rivalry dating back to amateur boxing before Joshua went on to win an Olympic gold medal at London 2012 and a heavyweight title bout in 2015 where ‘AJ’ won by a seventh-round stoppage.

Many fans of the sport have expressed concern about the current state of British boxing and this certainly puts a dent in Joshua’s dream plan to fight Whyte followed by Deontay Wilder and then Tyson Fury in the heavyweight division.

If a replacement can’t be found for next Saturday’s card, it is likely that the 33-year-old will wait to fight Wilder in the Middle East next January.

Joe Lyons

Joe Lyons is a sports betting writer with years of experience on reputable sports and gambling websites. Joe has also been published by Nottingham Forest, working with the academy and senior teams to produce content on matchdays. He formerly covered the Premier League and EFL as an on-site reporter during the 2020/21 season for Prost International. He is an expert in a range of sports including soccer, basketball, darts and American football. Joe specialises in long form SEO content alongside news, tips and betting. Joe has a keen eye for the sports betting industry in the USA which covers the NBA and NFL, tracking and analysing the market as it changes throughout the season.
