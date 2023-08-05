Dillian Whyte’s rematch vs Anthony Joshua at London’s O2 Arena has been cancelled after the former returned ‘adverse analytical findings’ following a random anti-doping test a week before the fight.
It is currently unclear at this point whether or not a fight will go ahead with a replacement opponent for Joshua but reports have suggested Matchroom CEO Eddie Hearn is now looking for a stand-in fighter to enter the ring against the former world champion.
The Voluntary Anti-Doping Association (Vada) informed Matchroom and boxing authorities of the test result, leading to a statement from the fight promoters:
“In light of this news, the fight has been cancelled, and a full investigation will be conducted.”
Joshua and Whyte have a long-standing rivalry dating back to amateur boxing before Joshua went on to win an Olympic gold medal at London 2012 and a heavyweight title bout in 2015 where ‘AJ’ won by a seventh-round stoppage.
BREAKING..more updates to follow shortly. pic.twitter.com/cnKFqYgIVV
— Eddie Hearn (@EddieHearn) August 5, 2023
Many fans of the sport have expressed concern about the current state of British boxing and this certainly puts a dent in Joshua’s dream plan to fight Whyte followed by Deontay Wilder and then Tyson Fury in the heavyweight division.
If a replacement can’t be found for next Saturday’s card, it is likely that the 33-year-old will wait to fight Wilder in the Middle East next January.
Other Content You May Like
- Best Offshore Betting Sites – Your guide to the best offshore sportsbooks.
- Best Crypto Betting Sites – Best betting sites to bet using cryptocurrency.
- Boxing Free Bets – Work out all of your best sports free bets today.
- Best Offshore Gambling Sites – Your guide to the best offshore gambling sites in the US.
- Exclusive High Limit Sportsbooks – Best high-limit sportsbooks from various US bookmakers.
- Best Betting Apps – Your guide to the best betting apps in the US.
- Best US Sportsbooks – Best sites that you can wager on sports in the US.