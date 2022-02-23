Countries
Dillian Whyte signs Tyson Fury contract to set up April heavyweight showdown

3 hours ago

DILLIAN WHYTE will challenge Tyson Fury for the WBC heavyweight title on April 23 after he put pen to paper just hours before the contractual deadline came into force.

Should Fury emerge victorious, events could lead to an undisputed world title clash against the winner of Oleksandr Usyk’s rematch against Anthony Joshua for the WBA, IBF and WBO straps.

Whyte, 33, had until 06:00 GMT on Tuesday to sign but had spent the weekend and Monday negotiating details of the deal before finally inking the contract.

Best bookmakers for Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte free bets

Having lost to each fighter twice, Derek Chisora is a qualified assessor of the pair’s relative strengths, and thinks that challenger Whyte may just have the edge as he will “want it more”.

Chisora thinks that most boxers struggle to maintain their hunger after receiving the vast financial rewards that marquee fights bring.

“He [Dillian Whyte] wants it, he’s hungry,” Chisora told Behind the Gloves“The problem is when fighters make £20million, £30m or £40m – they’re not hungry anymore.

“There’s only one fighter who has ever been hungry when he’s made £100m and that’s Floyd Mayweather.

“When the rest of the fighters make all this money, they’re not hungry anymore, they just do it for the sake of doing it. But when someone who is hungry [and] wants it more, like Dillian right now, he’s going to come in and die in that ring that day.”

