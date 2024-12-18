Did Teddy Bridgewater hint at a return to the NFL in a recent interview?

During the 2023 season, QB Teddy Bridgewater signed with the Detroit Lions. He made one appearance for the team and did not attempt any passes. Following the 2023 season, Bridgewater retired from the NFL and immediately went to coaching. He took over at his alma mater, Miami (Florida) Northwestern.

This past Saturday, Bridgewater coached his team to a 41-0 state title victory. His team was 12-2 this season but Bridgewater could be leaving his team for a few weeks. On Tuesday, Bridgewater spoke with Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network. The veteran QB hinted that he could make a return to the NFL this season. Is Teddy Bridgewater going to join a contender as a backup this late in the year?

Is making a return to the NFL a reality for Teddy Bridgewater?

From The Insiders: Fresh off winning a HS state title at his alma mater, coach Teddy Bridgewater joined us to discuss his path, his influence and why the NFL may be next 👀. pic.twitter.com/alZyUXGMDU — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 18, 2024



In the first round of the 2014 NFL draft, the Vikings selected QB Teddy Bridgewater out of Louisville. Over the first two years of his career, Bridgewater made 28 starts and went 17-11. He was 6-6 as a rookie and 11-5 in his second season. During training camp ahead of the 2016 season, Bridgewater suffered a severe non-contact knee injury. He tore his ACL, dislocated his knee, and suffered other structural damage. Dr. Dan Cooper called it the worst knee dislocation in sports that he’s ever seen.

Bridgewater missed the entire 2016 season and played just one game in 2017. For the next six seasons, the former first-round pick played for five different teams. In 2020, Bridgewater started 15 games for the Denver Broncos and went 4-11. The following season he was with the Panthers and started 14 games. He was 7-7 in 14 starts with Carolina. His last game started on January 1, 2023, as a member of the Dolphins. At 32, Bridgewater believes he has more football left in the tank. We’ll have to see if other teams agree this late in the season. Despite retiring at the end of last season, Bridgewater has hinted that he could be returning to the NFL.