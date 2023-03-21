NFL Division Odds 2023: Detroit Lions Favored To Win NFC North

The Detroit Lions are emerging as a strong favorite to take home the divisional crown. They are +140 to win the division according to Michigan sportsbooks.

Why Are They Favored?

First of all, head coach Dan Campbell has brought a renewed sense of energy and enthusiasm to the Lions. He is known for his fiery personality and intense focus on physicality and toughness. Campbell has already earned the respect of his players and has instilled a winning mentality in the team.

In addition to the coaching staff, the Lions have a young and talented quarterback in Jared Goff. Goff was acquired in a trade with the Los Angeles Rams. He took a step forward in his second season with the team He has shown flashes throughout his career, including leading the Rams to a Super Bowl appearance in 2018. He has the opportunity to lead the Lions to success. With a strong supporting cast of receivers and a solid offensive line, Goff has all the tools he needs to succeed.

On the defensive side of the ball, the Lions have a solid group of players led by defensive end Aiden Hutchinson. The team also added veteran corner-back Cameron Sutton from the Pittsburgh Steelers and defensive back Chauncey Gardner-Johnson from the Philadelphia Eagles.

Winning the NFC North will not be easy, however. The division includes tough competition from the Green Bay Packers, Minnesota Vikings, and Chicago Bears. However, the Lions have the talent and coaching staff to compete with these teams and come out on top.

The Detroit Lions are poised to breakout in the 2023 NFL season. With a talented head coach, a promising young quarterback, and an improved defense, the team has all the pieces in place to win the NFC North and make a run at the playoffs. Fans should be excited about the future of this team and the potential for a long-awaited return to the top of the division.