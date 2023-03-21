NFL

NFL Division Odds 2023: Detroit Lions Favored To Win NFC North

Author image
Owen Jones
2 min read
Twitter Linkedin
Lions
Lions

The Detroit Lions are emerging as a strong favorite to take home the divisional crown. They are +140 to win the division according to Michigan sportsbooks

 

Why Are They Favored?

First of all, head coach Dan Campbell has brought a renewed sense of energy and enthusiasm to the Lions. He is known for his fiery personality and intense focus on physicality and toughness. Campbell has already earned the respect of his players and has instilled a winning mentality in the team.

In addition to the coaching staff, the Lions have a young and talented quarterback in Jared Goff. Goff was acquired in a trade with the Los Angeles Rams. He took a step forward in his second season with the team He has shown flashes throughout his career, including leading the Rams to a Super Bowl appearance in 2018. He has the opportunity to lead the Lions to success. With a strong supporting cast of receivers and a solid offensive line, Goff has all the tools he needs to succeed.

On the defensive side of the ball, the Lions have a solid group of players led by defensive end Aiden Hutchinson. The team also added veteran corner-back Cameron Sutton from the Pittsburgh Steelers and defensive back Chauncey Gardner-Johnson from the Philadelphia Eagles.

Winning the NFC North will not be easy, however. The division includes tough competition from the Green Bay Packers, Minnesota Vikings, and Chicago Bears. However, the Lions have the talent and coaching staff to compete with these teams and come out on top.

The Detroit Lions are poised to breakout in the 2023 NFL season. With a talented head coach, a promising young quarterback, and an improved defense, the team has all the pieces in place to win the NFC North and make a run at the playoffs. Fans should be excited about the future of this team and the potential for a long-awaited return to the top of the division.

Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Owen Jones

Owen Jones is a sports writer mainly focusing on NFL news. He also has knowledge in the NBA and MLB fields as well. He recently graduated from the University of North Georgia with a Bachelors Degree in Communications. His experience covering sports news stems from when he wrote for his college's student newspaper, the UNG Vanguard. His main goal is to share his knowledge and passion for sports with as many people as possible.
View All Posts By Owen Jones
Author Image

Owen Jones

Twitter Linkedin
Owen Jones is a sports writer mainly focusing on NFL news. He also has knowledge in the NBA and MLB fields as well. He recently graduated from the University of North Georgia with a Bachelors Degree in Communications. His experience covering sports news stems from when he wrote for his college's student newspaper, the UNG Vanguard. His main goal is to share his knowledge and passion for sports with as many people as possible.
View All Posts By Owen Jones

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
veronika rajek 1
NFL

LATEST Tom Brady’s New Girlfriend, Veronika Rajek’s Sizzling Swimsuit Photos Revealed

Author image David Evans  •  15min
Lions
NFL
NFL Division Odds 2023: Detroit Lions Favored To Win NFC North
Author image Owen Jones  •  2h

The Detroit Lions are emerging as a strong favorite to take home the divisional crown. They are +140 to win the division according to Michigan sportsbooks.    The Detroit Lions…

Jones
NFL
Dallas Cowboys Sign Running Back Ronald Jones
Author image Owen Jones  •  3h

The Dallas Cowboys have made a significant addition to their roster with the signing of running back Ronald Jones.   #Cowboys are signing Ronald Jones to one-year deal #DallasCowboys pic.twitter.com/rftcIXKf7z…

McKenzie
NFL
Indianapolis Colts Sign Isaiah Mackenzie
Author image Owen Jones  •  5h
rsz ca timesbrightspotcdn2
NFL
Cam Newton Will Throw At Auburn’s Pro Day On Tuesday
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  21h
Schultz
NFL
Houston Texans Sign Dalton Schultz and Devin Singletary
Author image Owen Jones  •  Mar 20 2023
rsz devinsingletary
NFL
Buffalo Bills Need RB After Singletary Signs With Texans
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Mar 20 2023
Arrow to top